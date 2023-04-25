Technology

Five reasons why you should buy OnePlus Pad in India

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2023, 05:55 pm 3 min read

OnePlus Pad will be available for pre-booking via the brand's official website and Amazon

OnePlus has finally announced the pricing and pre-order date for its first-ever tablet, the OnePlus Pad, in the Indian market. The mid-range device will be up for pre-bookings starting at Rs. 37,999, from April 28 onward. At its price point, the tablet definitely bears some notable specifications and features. Here's why it is worth considering in the sub-Rs. 40,000 range.

Reason #1: It packs four speakers with Dolby Atmos

The OnePlus Pad has a metal unibody design, with a selfie camera in the top bezel. It comes in a single Halo Green colorway. On the convenience end, the tablet gets support for a stylus pen and a keyboard accessory. The tablet offers Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers, along with Omnibearing Sound Field technology to ensure enhanced audio quality.

Reason #2: The device has a 144Hz high refresh rate

The OnePlus Pad features an 11.61-inch (2000x2800 pixels) 10-bit True Color LCD screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 296ppi pixel density, and 500-nits of brightness. The tablet has an 88.14% screen-to-body ratio and an aspect ratio of 7:5 for a better viewing experience. It gets a 120Hz or 144Hz touch sampling rate. Dimensions-wise, it measures 6.5mm in thickness, and weighs 552g.

Reason #3: It supports 4K video recording

The OnePlus Pad has a 13MP single rear camera, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, it sports an 8MP front-facing shooter. It can shoot 4K videos at 30fps via the rear snapper.

Reason #4: A powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is onboard

The OnePlus Pad is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, which comes paired with ARM G710 MC10 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots Android 13 OS with the company's custom OxygenOS 13.1 skin on top. Under the hood, it has a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support.

Reason #5: The tablet comes with new-age connectivity standards

The OnePlus Pad includes Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It has support for Bluetooth 5.3 (BLE) with SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC codecs for wireless connections with TWS earphones. The charging duties are handled by the Type-C port. The tablet gets Auto Connect features for a seamless connection with OnePlus smartphones. It also enjoys cross-screen transmission technology with the brand's handsets.

OnePlus Pad: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Pad is offered in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations, which cost Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. The pre-orders for the device will begin on April 28. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount if purchased using ICICI Bank credit cards.