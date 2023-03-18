Technology

POCO F5 launching on April 6: Here's what to expect

POCO F5 launching on April 6: Here's what to expect

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 18, 2023, 06:12 pm 2 min read

The POCO F5 may get 67W wired fast-charging support (Representative image) (Photo credit: POCO)

POCO is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone, POCO F5, in India. As per the latest tip-off from 91mobiles, the device is arriving on April 6. It is said to be a rebranded version of the upcoming Redmi Note 12 Turbo, which has been confirmed to feature the newly unveiled Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC. Here's everything to know.

Why does this story matter?

POCO is one of the highest-grossing online smartphone brands in India.

The feature-rich POCO F4, which was made available last year, received a good reception in the country's mid-range market due to its aggressive pricing.

The successor, POCO F5, is expected to get a similar kind of treatment on arrival. It will take on the recently released iQOO Neo 7 and Samsung Galaxy A34.

The handset is expected to get a 120Hz AMOLED screen

POCO F5 is likely to get a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, thin bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, we can see a triple camera setup. The device is expected to sport a 6.67-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400-nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certification, and 1,920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It should arrive in at least two colorways.

A 16MP camera is likely to be present upfront

The POCO F5 is said to get a 50MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter, along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it is tipped to get a 16MP front-facing camera.

A Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC may power the phone

The POCO F5 could house a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 13-based MIUI skin. Under its hood, a 5,500mAh battery is expected with 67W wired and 30W wireless fast-charging support. The 5G phone must include dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and Type-C port.

POCO F5: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the POCO F5 will be revealed at the time of its launch which is reportedly set for April 6. For reference, POCO F4 was introduced in India at Rs. 27,999 for its base 6GB/128GB configuration.