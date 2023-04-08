Technology

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite v/s Redmi Note 12

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Redmi Note 12 measure 8.3mm and 7.98mm in thickness, respectively

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be available from April 11 onward starting at Rs. 19,999. At this price point, we also have the recently launched Redmi Note 12, which is doing quite well in India's mid-range segment. Both 5G smartphones bear impressive specifications, making it difficult for potential buyers to differentiate. Here, we've compared them to find out which one is better.

Note 12 has 1,200-nits of maximum brightness

OnePlus's Nord CE 3 Lite and Redmi Note 12 have a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The OnePlus model has a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen, whereas the Redmi counterpart has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. Both phones get a 120Hz refresh rate. The Note 12 also has a higher peak brightness (1,200-nits v/s 680-nits) than Nord CE 3 Lite.

Nord CE 3 Lite boasts a 108MP primary camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite has a 108MP (f/1.7) main snapper and 2MP (f/2.4) macro and depth sensors. The Redmi Note 12 features a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, the devices have 16MP (f/2.4) and 13MP (f/2.45) selfie cameras, respectively. They support 1080p video recording at 30fps via front and rear cameras.

The smartphones pack up to 8GB of RAM

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite houses a Snapdragon 695 processor, with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Redmi Note 12 gets Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus model boots Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1, whereas the Redmi handset ships with the older Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Nord CE 3 Lite supports 67W fast-charging

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Redmi Note 12 have a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The devices support 67W and 33W fast-charging, respectively. Connectivity duties on the 5G smartphones are handled by Wi-F 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

What is the cost of these smartphones?

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, which cost Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. It will be up for grabs starting April 11. The Redmi Note 12 is priced at Rs. 17,999 for its 4GB/128GB model and Rs. 19,999 for its 8GB/128GB variant. The new 8GB/256GB trim introduced recently is available for purchase at Rs. 21,999.

Which one offers a better value for your money?

The Redmi Note 12 has a much better and brighter display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Additionally, the phone is IP53-rated for water resistance. It also benefits from an ultra-wide camera. In comparison, OnePlus's contender offers a superior main camera, the latest Android OS version, and much faster charging. If you are okay with an LCD screen, get the Nord CE 3 Lite.