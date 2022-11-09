Technology

Best TWS earbuds to buy in India under Rs. 3,000

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 09, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

TWS earphones have gained widespread popularity over the years. Compared to wired models, they are compact, more aesthetically appealing, and hassle-free. They connect with eligible devices over Bluetooth, and thanks to the growing competition, even affordable earbuds now come with a raft of features. If you are looking for a pair of earbuds under Rs. 3,000, here are some of the top recommendations.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: Available at Rs. 2,299

OnePlus' Nord Buds CE comes in Moonlight White and Misty Gray colorways. It offers an in-ear design, IPX4 water resistance, swappable silicon tips, and touch controls. Each bud weighs 3.5g. The earbuds pack 13.4mm dynamic drivers, support Bluetooth 5.2, and last 4.5 hours per charge. The charging case offers up to 20 hours of additional power supply.

Realme Buds Air 3S: Priced at Rs. 2,499

The Realme Buds Air 3S is available in Black and White shades. It comes with IPX5 water resistance, replaceable tips, touch gestures, Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.3 with dual device connection, and 69ms low latency. The earbuds are equipped with 11mm driver and offer seven hours of playback. With the charging case, you get 30 hours of total playback for the audio wearable.

Boat Airdopes 411: Retails at Rs. 2,499

The Airdopes 411 comes in Black, Grey, and Blue color variants. It offers IPX4 water resistance, replaceable tips, touch controls for volume, Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth 5.2, and Boat's IWP technology for seamless pairing. Each bud packs a 10mm driver and offers up to 4.5 hours of playback time with ANC. The charging case alone offers up to 12 hours of additional charge.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro: Available at Rs. 2,999

The Earbuds 3 Pro can be availed in Blue, Pink, and White options. It is equipped with IPX4 water resistance, swappable tips, Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive sound technology, Bluetooth 5.2, and 86ms low latency. The buds offer in-ear detection, dual drivers, and up to seven hours of playback with a single charge. With the charging case, the total listening time goes up to 30 hours.

JBL C115: Priced at Rs. 2,999

The JBL C115 is offered in Black, White, Mint, and Red colorways. It comes with an ergonomic design, swappable silicon ear tips, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and touch operations for calls and voice assistance. Each earbud is equipped with a 5.8mm driver. You get six hours of playback time per charge while the case provides 15 hours of additional usage.