Technology

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Buds 2 TWS earphones announced

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Buds 2 TWS earphones announced

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 04, 2023, 07:37 pm 3 min read

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G starts at Rs. 19,999

OnePlus has introduced the Nord CE 3 Lite as its latest 5G smartphone, along with the Nord Buds 2 earphones. As for the device's highlights, we have a 120Hz LCD panel, a 108MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. The Nord CE 3 Lite starts at Rs. 19,999, whereas the second-generation Nord Buds cost Rs. 2,999.

Let's look at the highlights of OnePlus's latest 5G phone

The Nord CE 3 Lite has a centrally-aligned punch-hole, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has two circular cut-outs, an LED flash, and OnePlus branding in the center. The handset boasts a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 680-nits peak brightness, and 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. It comes in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colors.

The Nord CE 3 Lite has a 108MP main camera

On the rear, the Nord CE 3 Lite is headlined by a 108MP primary camera which supports 3x lossless zoom. Furthermore, it has 2MP macro and depth sensors. For selfies, the device fits a 16MP front-facing camera.

The phone supports 67W fast-charging

The Nord CE 3 Lite is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage (1TB expandable). The phone boots Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 on top, and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are IP55-rated

OnePlus has also introduced the Nord Buds 2 along with the Nord CE 3 Lite. The audio wearable has a familiar design for the earbuds and case, similar to its predecessor Nord Buds. The earbuds offer a snug in-ear fit. They offer IP55-rated dust and water resistance. A 12.4mm driver is housed on each bud. The audio output is enhanced by the BassWave algorithm.

The earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation

The Nord Buds 2 offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Support for up to 25dB of Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Dolby Atmos is onboard for earbuds. Each bud offers five hours of listening time. The Type-C charging case allows for 27 hours of overall playback.

What is the cost of the latest Nord offerings?

OnePlus has announced the Nord CE 3 Lite at Rs. 19,999 for its base 8GB/128GB model. Its 8GB/256GB variant costs Rs. 21,999. The Nord Buds 2 is priced at Rs. 2,999. It will be up for grabs in Thunder Gray and Lightning White colors. The smartphone and the TWS audio wearable will be available starting April 11 via the brand's e-store and Amazon.