OnePlus to launch V Fold, V Flip foldable smartphones soon

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 30, 2023, 01:33 pm 3 min read

OnePlus' upcoming foldable smartphones should boot Android 13 (Representative image)

OnePlus is reportedly planning to introduce its first-ever foldable smartphones. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the OEM has trademarked the OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip monikers. We may witness both "conventional foldable and flip models from the brand in the near future," as per Sharma. However, the brand is yet to disclose a launch timeline for these devices.

Why does this story matter?

Sharma is known for his accurate tip-offs, and if his new leak is to be trusted, OnePlus is certainly planning to launch foldable smartphones alongside its existing line-up of standard handsets.

OnePlus and OPPO have been sharing resources for a while now. Given that the latter has already entered the foldable smartphone category, the former isn't far behind.

Internal testing for at least one foldable has begun

Sharma has tweeted an image with a few trademarks that OnePlus appears to have recently filed. According to the shared data, OnePlus may choose to call its foldable smartphones the OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip. The tweet also mentions that internal testing for at least one of the two devices has already begun in various regions, including Europe.

OnePlus' foldables may have similarities to OPPO's Find N2 series

The specifications and features of the OnePlus V Fold and OnePlus V Flip are unclear as of now. Also, there's no launch date available for the devices yet. However, one can expect them to arrive sometime later this year. OnePlus' V Fold and V Flip models are expected to be similar to OPPO's Find N2 and Find N2 Flip models, respectively.

OnePlus co-founder previously hinted at the brand's foldable smartphones

Let's quickly recap the OPPO Find N2

The Find N2 has an inward folding design and bears an aluminum frame. It comes with stylus pen support. The device sports a 7.1-inch WUXGA E6 LPTO AMOLED main screen and a 5.54-inch Full-HD+ E6 AMOLED cover display. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 4,520mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

The device gets two 32MP front-facing cameras

The Find N2 is equipped with a triple camera arrangement including a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, 48MP (f/2.4) 115-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 32MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens with 2x zoom. It has a 32MP (f/2.4) camera on the inner and outer screens.

Here's what OPPO Find N2 Flip offers

The Find N2 Flip gets a clamshell design, with a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ E6 AMOLED main screen and a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover panel. The device flaunts a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. It features a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera. It houses MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, up to 16GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 4,300mAh battery supporting 44W fast-charging.

OnePlus is all set for February 7 event

OnePlus is gearing up for its launch event on February 7, where the brand will introduce the OnePlus 11, Buds 2 Pro earbuds, a mechanical keyboard, OnePlus 11R, the brand's first-ever tablet, and the 65-inch Q2 Pro smart TV.