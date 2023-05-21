Technology

iQOO Z7s launching in India soon: Here's what we know

The iQOO Z7s will measure 7.8mm in thickness and weigh 172g

iQOO is gearing up for the launch of its mid-range smartphone, iQOO Z7s. The device has been listed on the brand's official website and appeared on Bluetooth SIG, BIS, and Google Play-supported devices list, hinting at its imminent arrival in the country. In the latest development, smartphone leaks contributor, Sudhanshu Ambhore, has revealed the Indian pricing for the device. Here's everything we know.

Why does this story matter?

Now that homegrown brands like LAVA are also hitting the mid-range smartphone market, the segment has become extremely competitive for Chinese OEMs in India.

The BBK Electronics-owned iQOO recently introduced its Z7 model here. Now, the company is preparing for yet another launch to take on rivals.

It remains to be seen whether the Z7s will draw customers and contribute to iQOO's sales.

The device will get a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO Z7s will sport a waterdrop notch design, a 3.5mm jack, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It will have a rectangular camera module with two cut-outs. The phone will offer a 6.38-inch Full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch-sampling rate. It is likely to arrive in two color variants. Also, it will offer IP54-rated protection.

A 64MP primary camera with OIS will be onboard

The iQOO Z7s will be fitted with a 64MP main camera featuring OIS, and a 2MP bokeh camera, along with an LED flash. On the front, it will feature a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone will offer 1TB of expandable storage

The iQOO Z7s will be powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB (1TB expandable) of storage. The phone will boot Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13. Under the hood, it will house a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. Additionally, it will get Extended RAM 3.0 tech to provide 6GB/8GB of virtual RAM support to the users.

iQOO Z7s: Price and availability

The iQOO Z7s is tipped to cost Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Its upper-end 8GB/128GB model may be priced at Rs. 19,999. However, the official pricing and availability details of the phone will be revealed at the time of its launch.