ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate v/s Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 16, 2023

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ get an under-display fingerprint scanner

ASUS recently unveiled its ROG Phone 7 series smartphones, with top-end gaming-oriented features and specifications. The "Ultimate" model in the line-up competes with Nubia's REDMAGIC 8 Pro+, which offers brilliant performance and has a highly responsive screen. Both offerings come with the latest Qualcomm hardware and the fastest RAM/storage formats. Here, we compare the two gaming smartphones to find out which is better.

The REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ has an under-display selfie camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate sports a futuristic design featuring a 2.0-inch ROG Vision OLED screen on the rear. It bears IP54 water resistance, and has a top bezel-mounted selfie camera. The Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ (or Void) sports a quirky translucent rear panel with interactive RGB lights. Up front, it has super-thin bezels and an under-display camera.

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has a 165Hz refresh rate

ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) 10-bit Samsung AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,500-nits of maximum brightness, and DC Dimming. Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+feature a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1116x2480 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 960Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and 1,440Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. Both phones enjoy Gorilla Glass protection.

The devices are equipped with a 50MP main shooter

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate features a camera arrangement consisting of 50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro snappers. For selfies, it has a 32MP lens. The Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ has a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, the handset has a 16MP under-display camera.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers the devices

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ are backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Globally, both handsets come in a lone 16GB/512GB configuration. However, the Nubia counterpart also gets 12GB/256GB and 16GB/1TB variants at least in China. The devices boot Android 13 with ROG UI/Zen UI and Redmagic OS 6.0, respectively.

The REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ offers 165W superfast charging

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate packs a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging. The Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ houses a 5,000mAh battery with 165W rapid charging. Both smartphones support dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 (LE), GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

The REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ gets an integrated fan for cooling

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate comes with GameCool 7 thermal system, with an improved ROG Rapid-Cycle vapor chamber and a re-designed graphite sheet. Additionally, the attachable AeroActive Cooler 7 fan also helps dissipate heat. The Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ features an ICE 11.0 system with 10 layers of cooling materials for heat dissipation. The phone also gets a built-in cooling fan.

They pack dual speakers and 3 microphones

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has dual front-facing speakers with Dirac HD Sound. It packs a built-in subwoofer for stronger bass performance. The Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ supports ultra-linear dual stereo speakers with Snapdragon Sound technology. Both house three microphones.

The smartphones support Ray Tracing

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate houses Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU. It supports hardware-accelerated Ray Tracing. Additionally, it gets two AirTrigger ultrasonic controls with nine gestures, an X-axis linear motor, and several software tricks. The Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ has an independent gaming chip called "Red Core 2," which improves the performance of 520Hz shoulder buttons, X-axis vibration motor, Ray Tracing, and audio effects.

What is the cost of the top-tier gaming handsets?

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is up for pre-order in Europe at €1,399 (or Rs. 99,999 in India). It comes bundled with Aero Active Cooler 7. The Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ is available in the global markets (excluding India) for $799 (nearly Rs. 65,394).

Which device is better?

The Nubia REDMAGIC 8 Pro+ seems to be a more promising purchase over ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate in terms of pricing. However, we are more inclined toward the ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate due to its industry-leading refresh rate, higher brightness, more capable cameras, water protection, improved cooling system, and bigger battery. Additionally, it has been made official in India as well.