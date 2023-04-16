Technology

Acer Extensa, with Intel Core i5 chip, is now cheaper

The Acer Extensa gets up to 12GB of expandable RAM

Acer is a well-recognized brand for laptops in India. If you are seeking a device for day-to-day tasks related to business/gaming, go for the Acer Extensa (EX215-54). It is selling with huge discounts via Flipkart. The laptop bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD screen, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 36.7Wh battery pack. Here are the details.

The Acer Extensa (EX215-54) is one of the best laptops which you can buy for under Rs. 50,000.

For its price tag, the laptop offers a noticeably large display, a capable chipset, the latest Windows OS, decent RAM/storage, and a long-lasting battery.

It is best suited for students and business professionals who want a laptop for creating projects, presentations, and performing other related tasks.

The Acer Extensa (EX215-54) is priced at Rs. 57,999 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce site is selling the laptop for Rs. 42,990. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 off on prepaid transactions. Up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options are also available for customers who want to make part payments on a monthly basis.

The Acer Extensa offers a sleek profile with an elevated design, narrow borders, a multi-gesture touchpad, a keyboard with media control keys, and an HD (720p) web camera. The device sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LED-backlit TFT LCD screen, on which the graphics are controlled by Iris Xe integrated GPU. It tips the scales at 1.7kg and measures 19.9mm in thickness.

The Acer Extensa includes three Type-A ports, an HDMI slot, an RJ-45 port, a power delivery port, a Kensington security lock, and a 3.5mm universal jack. On the wireless connectivity end, it has support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The Acer Extensa is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, which comes paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 (64-bit). It draws juice from a two-cell 36.7Wh battery that can be refueled using the bundled 45W power adapter. It houses dual stereo speakers and a microphone.