Infinix ZERO 5G to debut in India on February 4

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 22, 2023, 05:47 pm 2 min read

Infinix has announced the launch date for its upcoming 5G smartphone, dubbed Infinix ZERO 5G. The handset is arriving in India on February 4 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart at a later date. The device has already debuted in the global markets. The Indian counterpart is likely to get a similar set of specifications as the existing international variant.

Why does this story matter?

Infinix announced the ZERO 5G globally back in November 2022, following which, the device is now set to arrive in India.

The device houses a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, which is also seen on the recently launched Realme 10 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro/Pro+ models.

If priced competitively, Infinix's offering may attract quite a few buyers in the mid-range segment.

The device packs a 120Hz LCD screen

The Infinix ZERO 5G features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device comes in Pearl White, Coral Orange, and Submariner Black colorways. It has a rectangular rear camera bump. On the display end, you get a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness.

It offers a 50MP main rear camera

The Infinix ZERO 5G gets a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP (f/1.6) main camera, and 2MP depth and macro sensors, along with a quad-LED flash. On the front, you are greeted with a 16MP selfie camera, with dual-LED flash.

The handset supports 33W fast-charging

The Infinix ZERO 5G is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which comes paired with 8GB of RAM with 256GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12-based XOS 12. It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. On the connectivity end, the phone includes 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Infinix ZERO 5G: Pricing and availability

Looking at its US price of $239 (nearly Rs. 19,300), Infinix ZERO 5G should be priced more aggressively in India. This way, Infinix can grab a few customers in the highly competitive mid-range market. The device's pricing will be disclosed on February 4 via Flipkart.