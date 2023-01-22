Infinix ZERO 5G to debut in India on February 4
Infinix has announced the launch date for its upcoming 5G smartphone, dubbed Infinix ZERO 5G. The handset is arriving in India on February 4 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart at a later date. The device has already debuted in the global markets. The Indian counterpart is likely to get a similar set of specifications as the existing international variant.
Why does this story matter?
- Infinix announced the ZERO 5G globally back in November 2022, following which, the device is now set to arrive in India.
- The device houses a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip, which is also seen on the recently launched Realme 10 Pro+ and Redmi Note 12 Pro/Pro+ models.
- If priced competitively, Infinix's offering may attract quite a few buyers in the mid-range segment.
The device packs a 120Hz LCD screen
The Infinix ZERO 5G features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device comes in Pearl White, Coral Orange, and Submariner Black colorways. It has a rectangular rear camera bump. On the display end, you get a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD panel, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness.
It offers a 50MP main rear camera
The Infinix ZERO 5G gets a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP (f/1.6) main camera, and 2MP depth and macro sensors, along with a quad-LED flash. On the front, you are greeted with a 16MP selfie camera, with dual-LED flash.
The handset supports 33W fast-charging
The Infinix ZERO 5G is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which comes paired with 8GB of RAM with 256GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12-based XOS 12. It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. On the connectivity end, the phone includes 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Infinix ZERO 5G: Pricing and availability
Looking at its US price of $239 (nearly Rs. 19,300), Infinix ZERO 5G should be priced more aggressively in India. This way, Infinix can grab a few customers in the highly competitive mid-range market. The device's pricing will be disclosed on February 4 via Flipkart.