Xiaomi's RedmiBook Pro is now cheaper on Flipkart: Check offers

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 29, 2023, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Xiaomi's RedmiBook Pro is a budget-friendly laptop, ideal for students and working professionals. With Flipkart's discounts and exchange offers, it has become even more affordable. The device offers performance decent enough to handle web browsing, readying official documents, and consuming content in 4K. It packs an Intel CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It delivers around 10 hours of battery backup.

Here's a look at the price and offers

The RedmiBook Pro is priced at Rs. 59,999 for its sole 8GB/512GB model. However, it is currently selling at Rs. 39,990 via Flipkart, meaning you get a discount of Rs. 20,009. Additionally, buyers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on debit and credit card transactions. Exchange benefits of up to Rs. 12,300 are also applicable on the device.

RedmiBook Pro: Things you need to know

The RedmiBook Pro bears a conventional design, with noticeable bezels, a multi-touch trackpad, a backlit chiclet keyboard, and a 720p (HD) web camera. On the display end, it sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Anti-glare screen, with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 81.8% screen-to-body ratio, and DC Dimming. The device measures 19.9mm in thickness and weighs 1.8kg. It comes in a Charcoal Gray colorway.

The RedmiBook Pro is equipped with a Realtek ALC256 sound chip. It houses two 2W stereo speakers which support DTS Audio processing. The device also includes a built-in microphone for calling purposes.

The RedmiBook Pro is fueled by an 11th-generation TigerLake Intel Core i5-11300H chip, which comes paired with Iris Xe iGPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home (upgradeable). It draws juice from a 46Wh battery pack which allows up to 10 hours of usage per charge and supports 65W fast charging.

For I/O, the RedmiBook Pro includes a USB 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 (Gen 1) ports, an HDMI 1.4b slot, an RJ45 socket, and a 3.5mm universal jack. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.