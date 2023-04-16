Technology

Motorola RAZR Lite flip-style phone leaked: What to expect

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 16, 2023, 12:11 pm 2 min read

The Moto RAZR Lite is likely to boot Android 13 (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice)

Motorola may introduce two clamshell-style phones this year. In the latest development, leaked renders have revealed the complete design of the Moto RAZR Lite (or Moto RAZR 2023). Thanks to @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice for the first look. In terms of specifications, the device will sit below its premium sibling RAZR Plus 2023, which is anticipated to launch later this year with some noticeable tweaks.

Why does this story matter?

Motorola might be planning to join the flip phone race with two new entrants this year.

While the RAZR Plus 2023 will compete in the premium category taking on the upcoming Vivo X Flip and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, the RAZR Lite (or RAZR 2023) is tipped to cater to the needs of buyers looking for a clamshell model at a more affordable price.

The device may be simply called Motorola RAZR 2023

The Motorola RAZR Lite will be aimed at price-conscious buyers. It may debut with slightly toned-down specifications compared to the RAZR Plus 2023. Moreover, the brand may also ditch the "Lite" moniker and might simply call it the Motorola RAZR 2023. The handset may be released later this year alongside the RAZR Plus 2023 flip smartphone.

It will have a tiny cover display with limited functionality

The Motorola RAZR Lite will sport a clamshell-style folding mechanism. The phone will have a hole-punch cutout at the top center, fairly thin bezels around the screen, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. According to the renders, the device will feature a mini-cover display, with limited abilities, such as displaying the time, incoming phone numbers, and notifications.

The handset will get a dual rear camera setup

The Motorola RAZR Lite will have a dual rear camera arrangement adjacent to the cover screen. An LED flash module will be onboard, below the camera cut-outs. The renders suggest that the handset will have a curved metal frame with antenna lines on it. The details regarding the chipset, battery, and RAM/storage are currently under wraps. They are expected to be disclosed soon.

Renders are based on an early prototype

The Motorola RAZR Lite 2023 or (RAZR 2023) may bear a different marketing name at the time of launch, which may happen later this year. Additionally, the device's renders are based on images of its prototype. The final product may differ slightly.