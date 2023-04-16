Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for April 16: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 16, 2023, 10:05 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program makes the battle royale gaming experience with friends even more adventurous. It allows players to unlock a range of exclusive in-game supplies. Redeemable codes can be useful for those who are reluctant to spend real money on in-game items. The extra bonuses improve players' gaming efficiency and scoreboard standings. Check out the codes for today.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with aesthetic upgrades back in September 2021.

The game quickly gained popularity in India's Android ecosystem, surpassing the 100 million download mark on Play Store.

Now, to show their appreciation, the developers give away redeemable codes. These codes help gamers grab multiple freebies.

The additional bonuses aid individuals during in-game combat.

Only registered gaming credentials can help redeem codes

Players must use their official login credentials to access the rewards redemption site and redeem codes. Guest IDs cannot be used for code redemption. Additionally, only individuals on Indian servers are eligible to redeem the 12-digit codes. Every code has a single-use restriction, meaning it can be redeemed once per player. Also, it only has a 12-to-18-hour usage window after the release.

Here are the codes for April 16

The Free Fire MAX codes for April 16 are listed below. Use them to earn free in-game supplies. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH. XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ.

Collect multiple in-game rewards using codes

The Free Fire MAX codes are redeemable only via the game's rewards redemption page. Using the codes, players can get in-game items such as weapon crates, royale vouchers, premium bundles, pets, diamonds, gloo walls, skins, and more.

How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

Head to the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, using your registered Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials, log in to your account. Enter a 12-digit code into the text box, and click on "Confirm," followed by pressing "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to collect a reward from the game's mail section.