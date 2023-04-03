Technology

Vivo X Flip foldable phone revealed in latest leak

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 03, 2023, 02:56 pm 2 min read

The Vivo X Flip will have a power-button embedded fingerprint scanner

Vivo has been working on a clamshell-style foldable phone for a while now. The schematic that surfaced recently gave us an idea of the device's appearance. Now, a new image shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo reveals the final design of the Vivo X Flip. The handset will have a ZEISS-branded circular camera module and a noticeably large external screen.

Why does this story matter?

The competition in the flip-style foldable phone segment is getting serious. After OPPO, Vivo will be the second BBK Electronics-owned brand to join the race.

While OPPO's Find N2 Flip introduced the largest-ever screen on any flip, Vivo's X Flip will offer a horizontally-placed secondary display, along with a more premium in-hand feel.

The device will take on the Galaxy Z Flip4.

The device is tipped to get a 120Hz primary screen

The Vivo X Flip will have a raised circular camera module on the outer shell along with a horizontally placed cover screen. A rhombic pattern throughout the body will allow for a better grip and feel. The handset will likely have a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a secondary screen slightly larger than the Moto RAZR 2022.

A 50MP main camera with OIS is expected

The Vivo X Flip will have ZEISS-branded optics, similar to other Vivo flagships. On the rear, a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX866 main and 12MP IMX663 ultra-wide cameras are expected. The resolution of the selfie camera is unknown at the moment.

The handset may get a 4,400mAh battery

The Vivo X Flip will have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC at the helm. The chip may come paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone will boot Android 13-based OriginOS. It is expected to pack a 4,400mAh battery, which will be the largest ever on any flip foldable phone. The phone may provide support for 44W fast-charging.

Vivo X Flip: Price and availability

The launch of the Vivo X Flip is imminent. The device has recently appeared on Geekbench with a single-core and multi-core score of 1,695 and 4,338 points, respectively. It may arrive later this month. As far as its pricing is concerned, we have the reference of the OPPO Find N2 Flip, which was launched starting at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,700).