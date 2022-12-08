Technology

Jio Phone 5G's specifications leaked via Geekbench; launch imminent

Jio Phone 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset (Representative image)

Reliance Jio is expected to release its first 5G smartphone in India, which might be called Jio Phone 5G. The handset has been part of the rumor mill since last year and it has now appeared on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. The device will be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM. It will run on Android 12.

Why does this story matter?

Jio Phone 5G was supposed to debut in July this year but that didn't happen. The handset's appearance on Geekbench suggests that it might be introduced soon.

As Jio is aggressively expanding its coverage of 5G network, it makes sense for the telco to have a 5G handset on offer as well.

We expect the phone to debut in the coming weeks.

The handset will have a 90Hz display

Jio Phone 5G might have a conventional design with a rectangular screen and prominent top and bottom bezels. It will most likely sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. As per previous leaks and rumors, the 5G smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will have a plastic body and may be offered in two colors.

The smartphone will have a 13MP primary camera

Reportedly, the Jio Phone 5G smartphone will have a dual rear camera module comprising a 13MP main snapper and a 2MP lens. It will also be equipped with an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video chats.

The device will be fueled by a Snapdragon 480+ chipset

According to the Geekbench listing, Jio Phone 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 480+ chip. It will come with 4GB of RAM and at least 32GB of onboard storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based PragatiOS. Under the hood, it may house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a Type-C port.

When will it be available?

There is no official information as to when the Jio Phone 5G smartphone would be launched. However, it is most likely to debut early next year and should be priced under Rs. 10,000.