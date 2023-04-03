Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 foldable phone revealed in latest leak

Apr 03, 2023

The Galaxy Z Flip5 may get a 3.4-inch cover screen (Concept by: Technizo Concept x Super Roader)

Samsung is working on upgrading Galaxy Z Flip5's cover display. Tipster Ice Universe has confirmed that the clamshell-style foldable phone will indeed be equipped with a 3.14-inch outer screen. Recently, Technizo Concept published concept renders of the handset, showcasing a much bigger cover display. Interestingly, this new design is said to be the real deal as more sources have confirmed the mockup.

Why does this story matter?

The outer screen is one of the most crucial departments for Samsung to consider given competing brands like Motorola and OPPO have already introduced a significantly larger and more useful secondary display.

The tiny panel on the outside looked cool in 2021. However, the scenario has changed now.

If Samsung doesn't act, the cover screen may become a weakness for the brand's flip-style foldables.

Tipster claims a 1:1 aspect ratio for cover screen

A few weeks ago, Ice Universe compiled a rather lengthy list of all the details regarding Samsung's fifth-generation foldable smartphones. The tipster revealed that the Galaxy Z Flip5 will bear a 3.4-inch square-shaped outer screen, with a nearly 1:1 aspect ratio. The device will have an IPX8 rating for water protection. It will get a new display technology for a more immersive on-screen experience.

Outer display looks like a "My Files" icon flipped horizontally

On March 25, YouTube channel Technizo Concept posted conceptual renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in collaboration with YouTuber Super Roader. The creators said the concept renders were "200000 percent real." The images showcased a relatively larger but odd-looking cover screen, similar to horizontally flipped "My Files" app icon. Previously, the handset was reported to have two separate display sections on the outside.

SamMobile's sources confirm that the concept renders are accurate

The concept renders shared by Technizo Concept are "pretty spot on," SamMobile's independent sources have confirmed. The publication has also produced a mockup image based on the actual design shared by Technizo Concept.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will sport a "water droplet" hinge

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will adopt a "water droplet" hinge, which should reduce the gap between the two halves, making the device slightly slimmer when folded. The outer screen is expected to get more useful One UI features, widgets, and icons for day-to-day tasks. The device is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, similar to the S23 series.