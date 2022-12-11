Technology

iQOO 11 series launching in India on January 10, 2023

Dec 11, 2022

The iQOO 11 series houses a Vivo V2 imaging chip

iQOO's newly introduced 11-series handsets, including the standard iQOO 11 and 11 Pro, will debut in India on January 10, 2023, according to the brand's official community post. The smartphones will later go on sale in the country starting January 13. The post on the forum has also revealed the specifications of the India-specific iQOO 11 series devices. Here's everything you need to know.

Why does this story matter?

Following the launch in the Chinese market, iQOO is set to introduce its latest flagship models on our shores.

The community post suggests that the brand may release the handsets in a sole 16GB/512GB configuration.

Also, so far, iQOO is the only brand to announce Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered smartphones in India. Hence, the kind of reception these models get remains to be seen.

The Pro model boasts an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

The iQOO 11 series features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and slim bezels. On the rear, the devices sport a glass back and a rectangular camera bump. The standard 11 gets flat edges and an under-display optical fingerprint sensor, whereas the 11 Pro sports curved edges and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. Both come in Black and Green colorways, along with a BMW M Motorsport Edition.

The handsets get a 144Hz AMOLED panel

The iQOO 11 series flaunts a 6.78-inch 2K (1440x3200 pixels) E6 LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1,800-nits of peak brightness. It also gets nearly 518ppi pixel density and DCI-P3 color gamut.

The iQOO 11 Pro features a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The iQOO 11 includes a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) Samsung GN5 main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 13MP (f/2.46) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. The 11 Pro houses a 50MP (f/1.75, OIS) Sony IMX866 primary camera, a 50MP (f/2.27) 150-degree ultra-wide camera, and a 13MP (f/2.46) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Up front, they get a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powers the handsets

The iQOO 11 line-up houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. They will boot Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 in India. The standard model packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The 11 Pro houses a 4,700mAh battery with 200W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

iQOO 11 series: Pricing

The iQOO 11 series will be launched in India on January 10, 2023, and will be up for grabs starting January 13. The pricing for the handsets in the country will be revealed upon their launch. For reference, the standard 11 and 11 Pro cost CNY 4,999 (nearly Rs. 59,200) and CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,000) for their top-tier 16GB/512GB models in China.