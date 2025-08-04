Kalyan Banerjee resigns as chief whip after Moitra's 'pig' jibe 

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has resigned as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha. While his resignation followed fellow TMC MP Mahua Moitra calling him a "pig" during a podcast with India Today, Banerjee also cited a lack of coordination among party MPs. Banerjee slammed Moitra's comments as "dehumanizing" and "unfortunate," adding that they show a lack of respect for basic civil discourse norms.

Podcast backlash Moitra's response to Banerjee's comments Moitra had made the remarks in response to Banerjee's comments on her marriage with Pinaki Mishra. She said, "You don't wrestle with a pig. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty. There are deeply misogynistic, sexually frustrated, depraved men in India and they have their representation in parliament across all parties."

Reaction 'Moitra's language reflects insecurity' In reaction, Banerjee wrote on X that Moitra's language reflects insecurity rather than strength. He added that public figures should be ready to face questions about accountability and conduct, irrespective of gender. "Let me state this clearly: What I did speak about were questions of public accountability and personal conduct, which every public figure must be prepared to face—man or woman. If those facts are inconvenient or uncomfortable, it does not justify branding legitimate criticism as 'misogyny' to escape scrutiny."

Gender bias Banerjee slams double standards in political discourse He also said that if such language were directed at a woman, there would be nationwide outrage. "But when a man is the target, it's dismissed or even applauded. Let's be clear: abuse is abuse — regardless of gender. Such remarks are not just indecent, they reinforce a toxic double standard where men are expected to silently endure what would never be tolerated if roles were reversed," he said.

Resignation reconsideration Banerjee may reconsider his decision Following the post on X, the four-time MP from Srerampur announced his resignation on a news channel. "I have quit as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha, as didi (West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee) said during the virtual meeting that there is a lack of coordination among party MPs. So the blame is on me. Hence, I have decided to step down," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Decision Abhishek Banerjee asks him to continue as chief whip However, hours later, Banerjee stated that he received a call from TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who asked him to continue as chief whip for a few days. "Just a few minutes ago, Abhishek Banerjee called me and said I should continue for a few more days. He said he will meet me and speak with me on August 7," Banerjee said.