Mohammed Siraj bagged these records at The Oval

Star pacer Mohammed Siraj played a pivotal role in India's stunning win over England in the 5th and final Test at The Oval. He took three early wickets on Day 5, turning the match around and denying England the trophy. Siraj took a remarkable fifer that helped India defend 373. Owing to his exploits, England fell six runs short. Siraj, who finished the series with 23 wickets, set several records.

Magic Siraj's magic on final day England, who started the run-chase emphatically, saw Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope fall to Siraj on Day 4. However, a 195-run stand between Joe Root and Harry Brook powered England. The final day started with England requiring just 35 runs with four wickets. However, Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, turning the game on its head. The Indian pacer bowled a perfect yorker to knock over Gus Atkinson, which sealed India's win. He finished with 5/104 in 30.1 overs.

Milestone Most Test wickets for India in England Siraj's stellar performance helped him surpass legend Kapil Dev in terms of Test wickets among Indian bowlers in England. Siraj has raced to 46 wickets in England, from 11 Tests at an average of 33.21. Notably, Kapil took 43 Test wickets in the nation. Siraj is now only behind Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma, who jointly hold the top spot, with 51 scalps.

Wickets Joint-most wickets for India in a series in England Siraj finished as the highest wicket-taker of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He featured in all five Tests and bowled a staggering 185.3 overs. He took 23 wickets at an average of 32.43. His tally includes 2 fifers. As per Cricbuzz, Siraj now has the joint-most wickets for India in a Test series in England, with Bumrah (23 wickets in 2021-22).

Record Siraj shines at The Oval In the first innings, Siraj shone with figures worth 4/86 in 16.2 overs. Therefore, he recorded his first Test match haul of nine wickets (9/190). As per ESPNcricinfo, Siraj now owns the best match figures for India at The Oval in Tests. No other Indian has taken more than nine wickets in an Oval Test. Bhagwath Chandrasekhar trails Siraj with 8/114 in the 1971 Oval Test.