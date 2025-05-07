Bowlers with the most balls bowled in an IPL over
What's the story
In Match 56 of IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans edged past Mumbai Indians by three wickets (DLS) in a rain-hit clash.
MI posted 155/8, led by Will Jacks' fifty.
While GT struggled early in the chase, momentum shifted after Hardik Pandya bowled an expensive eighth over, featuring 11 deliveries, the joint-most in IPL.
Here are bowlers who've bowled most balls in an IPL over.
#1
11 balls Mohammed Siraj vs MI, Bengaluru 2023 (Over 19)
In Match 5 of the 2023 IPL season, RCB's Mohammed Siraj bowled a marathon 19th over, delivering 11 balls and conceding 16 runs, including five wides.
He still finished with respectable figures of 1/21 (four overs).
Meanwhile, MI posted 171/7, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru chased it down comfortably, winning by eight wickets, powered by fifties from Virat Kohli (82) and Faf du Plessis (73).
#2
11 balls Tushar Deshpande vs LSG, Chennai 2023 (Over 4)
In IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings pacer Tushar Deshpande bowled an 11-ball fourth over against Lucknow Super Giants while defending 218.
His over included two no-balls and three wides, conceding 18 runs as LSG raced to 56/0.
Meanwhile, Deshpande finished with 2/45 in four overs.
Despite the strong start, LSG collapsed and were restricted to 205/7, handing CSK a 12-run win.
#3
11 balls Shardul Thakur vs KKR, Kolkata 2025 (Over 13)
LSG pacer Shardul Thakur features on this list for his 11-ball 13th over against Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2025).
Defending 239, Thakur conceded five wides in the over but bounced back with a wicket on the final delivery, reducing KKR to 162/3.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he ended with figures of 2/52 (four overs), as LSG held their nerve to restrict KKR to 234/7.
#4
11 balls Sandeep Sharma vs DC, Delhi 2025 (Over 20)
The second instance of an 11-ball over in IPL 2025 came in Match 32, when Rajasthan Royals' Sandeep Sharma bowled a chaotic final over against Delhi Capitals.
Bowling first, Sandeep's 20th over included four wides and a no-ball, conceding 19 runs. DC posted 188/5.
He ended with figures of 0/33.
Chasing 189, the match ended in a tie. DC won in the Super Over.
#5
11 balls Hardik Pandya vs GT, Wankhede 2025 (Over 8)
As mentioned, MI skipper Pandya bowled a marathon eighth over against GT, a key turning point in the rain-affected match.
His over included three wides, two no-balls, a six, and a four, leaking 18 runs as GT accelerated to 58/1 in their chase.
GT went on to win the match by three wickets via the DLS method (Target: 147), ending MI's six-match winning streak.