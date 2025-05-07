What's the story

In Match 56 of IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans edged past Mumbai Indians by three wickets (DLS) in a rain-hit clash.

MI posted 155/8, led by Will Jacks' fifty.

While GT struggled early in the chase, momentum shifted after Hardik Pandya bowled an expensive eighth over, featuring 11 deliveries, the joint-most in IPL.

Here are bowlers who've bowled most balls in an IPL over.