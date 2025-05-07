Inter pip Barcelona in Champions League classic, enter final: Stats
What's the story
Serie A giants Inter reached their 2nd UEFA Champions League final in three seasons after edging past Barcelona 4-3 in the 2nd leg of their semi-final clash at home.
Both sides came into this contest on the back of a 3-3 draw in Spain.
Inter took a 2-0 lead before Barca scored thrice. Inter equalized in the dying moments before winning in extra-time.
Twitter Post
Finalists
Inter are Champions League finalists 🖤💙#UCL pic.twitter.com/Iv4JOplpns— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 6, 2025
2-0 lead
Inter take handsome 2-0 lead
In the 22nd minute, Lautaro Martinez handed Inter the lead. Barca saw their high line get punished as Inter won the ball back well into the opposition area.
Federico Dimarco picked out Marcus Thuram as the Frenchman weighted a ball nicely into the path of Martinez who scored.
Inter then earned a penalty (44') which Hakan Calhanoglu converted. Inter went to half-time 2-0.
Comeback
Barca score three goals in the 2nd half
The 54th minute of the contest saw Gerard Martin send in a cross in Inter's box and Eric Garcia met it smartly with a volley to pull a goal back.
Six minutes later, Martin crossed once again and this time Dani Olmo scored from a header to make it 2-2.
The 87th minute saw Raphinha score on the rebound after his shot got saved.
Information
Inter force extra-time through Acerbi
Inter forced extra-time after scoring in the 93rd minute of the contest. It was Acerbi, who turned in a low cross from the right. It was Denzel Dumfries' 2nd assist of the night.
Extra-time
Inter prevail in extra-time after scoring early on
In the 9th minute of the first half of extra-time, Thuram managed to keep the ball despite pressure from three Barca defenders.
The Frenchman found an opening to put the ball into the path of Mehdi Taremi, whose lay off for Davide Frattesi saw the latter score.
Barca came close on several occasions thereafter as Inter keeper Yans Sommer stood tall to defy them.
Do you know?
A look at two unique records made
As per Opta, the 7-6 scoreline on aggregate in this tie is the joint highest scoring semi-final in the Champions League (also Liverpool 7-6 Roma in 2017/18). Barcelona conceded 24 goals in the UCL 2024/25 campaign, their most in a single campaign in the competition.
Dumfries
Phenomenal Dumfries the hero for Inter across two legs
Dumfries became just the 4th player in UCL history to score 2+ goals and provide 2+ assists in a semi-final tie, after Alessandro Del Piero in 1998 and Mohamed Salah & Roberto Firmino in 2018.
As per Squawka, across both legs Dumfries clocked 15 duels. He created 5 chances and had 4 successful take-ons.
He made three assists and scored twice across two legs.
Information
A look at the match stats
The match at San Siro in Milan saw both sides create three chances each. Inter managed 13 attempts with 7 shots on target. Barca had 22 attempts with with 10 shots on target. Barca had 49 touches in the opposition box to Inter's 31.
Players
Raphinha signs off in style; Martinez equals Crespo's record
Raphinha was supreme throughout the 2024/25 UCL campaign. He scored a staggering 13 goals and contributed with 8 assists from 14 matches.
Raphinha equaled Cristiano Ronaldo's goals + assists tally in a Champions League campaign (21 in 2013/14).
Inter's Martinez scored his 9th goal in the UCL this season. He matched Hernan Crespo's tally of 9 in 2002/03 - most goals for Inter.
Do you know?
An unwanted record for Barca
This was the 8th time Barcelona have been eliminated from the Champions League semi-final stage since 1992-93. It's the joint most of any team alongside Real Madrid.
Information
151 goals for Martinez in Inter colors
Martinez scored his 151st goal for Inter in all competitions. He featured in his 330th match for the club. In the ongoing season, he owns 22 goals from 48 matches across competitions.