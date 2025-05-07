What's the story

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah, known for his match-winning spells, was once again at his best in the low-scoring IPL 2025 thriller against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium.

Although the Titans chased down 147 through the DLS method, it was Bumrah's majestic spell that brought MI back.

He yet again proved himself as a national treasure, bowling 15 dot balls. He is our Player of the Day despite being on the losing side.