IPL 2025, MI vs GT: Our Player of the Day
What's the story
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah, known for his match-winning spells, was once again at his best in the low-scoring IPL 2025 thriller against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium.
Although the Titans chased down 147 through the DLS method, it was Bumrah's majestic spell that brought MI back.
He yet again proved himself as a national treasure, bowling 15 dot balls. He is our Player of the Day despite being on the losing side.
Match summary
GT were ahead before rain interruption
Chasing MI's total, the Titans lost opener Sai Sudharshan early on.
However, Shubman Gill played a pivotal role by staying at one end and trying to steer his team toward victory.
He was ably supported by Sherfane Rutherford, who joined Gill in bringing the team closer to the target.
The match was interrupted by rain when GT were ahead by eight runs.
Game-changer
Bumrah's remarkable comeback after rain
After the rain break, Mumbai Indians made an incredible comeback, thanks to Bumrah.
The star Indian pacer sent Gill back, who was batting at 43. And Trent Boult took out Rutherford.
With two of their main players gone, the Titans depended on their designated finisher Shahrukh Khan to take them home.
In the 17th over of GT's innings, Bumrah bowled an impeccable delivery that got Khan out and gave him a death stare.
Impact
Our Player of the Day
GT were 107/2 (14 overs), eight runs ahead of the DLS par-score, when the rain got heavier. They required just 49 runs with eight wickets in hand.
With two set players in the middle, Bumrah weaved his magic. As a result, GT slumped from 113/2 to 126/6.
Bowling match-changing spells time and again, at crucial junctures, is no mean feat!
Information
Bumrah closing in on 180 wickets
In an illustrious IPL career, Bumrah has raced to 178 wickets from 141 matches at an incredible average of 22.07. His tally includes 3 four-wicket hauls and two fifers. His economy rate reads 7.26.