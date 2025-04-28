What's the story

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old batting sensation, has entered the record books with a whirlwind knock in the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals's Suryavanshi hammered a scintillating half-century in Match 47 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The 14-year-old is now the youngest-ever IPL player to score an IPL fifty. He took charge as RR attempted to chase 210.