Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player with IPL fifty at 14
By Parth Dhall
Apr 28, 2025 10:08 pm
What's the story
Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old batting sensation, has entered the record books with a whirlwind knock in the Indian Premier League.
Rajasthan Royals's Suryavanshi hammered a scintillating half-century in Match 47 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The 14-year-old is now the youngest-ever IPL player to score an IPL fifty. He took charge as RR attempted to chase 210.
Information
Fastest fifty of IPL 2025
Suryavanshi's 17-ball half-century is the fastest for a batter in IPL 2025. He went past Lucknow Super Giants's Nicholas Pooran, who hammered a half-century off 18 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.