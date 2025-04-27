What's the story

Although match 44 of IPL 2025 ended with no result and saw Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings share the spoils, PBKS' young openers set a new record.

Priynash Arya and Prabhsimran Singh hit half-centuries, stitching a 120-run stand, PBKS' highest first-wicket partnership against KKR, as they posted 201/4 in 20 overs.

We break down the top opening stands for PBKS against KKR.