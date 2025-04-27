IPL: Decoding the highest 1st-wicket partnerships for PBKS against KKR
Although match 44 of IPL 2025 ended with no result and saw Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings share the spoils, PBKS' young openers set a new record.
Priynash Arya and Prabhsimran Singh hit half-centuries, stitching a 120-run stand, PBKS' highest first-wicket partnership against KKR, as they posted 201/4 in 20 overs.
We break down the top opening stands for PBKS against KKR.
#1
120 - Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Kolkata, 2025
As mentioned, Prabhsimran and Priyansh shared a 120-run opening stand, now PBKS' highest first-wicket partnership vs KKR.
Batting first, they powered PBKS to a strong start before Priyansh fell for 69 off 35 and Prabhsimran soon after for 83 off 49. Meanwhile, their efforts helped PBKS post 201/4 (20 overs).
However, persistent rain during the second innings meant the match ended without a result.
#2
116 - Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Kolkata, 2018
In Match 18 (2018 season), KL Rahul and Chris Gayle stitched together the then highest first-wicket partnership for PBKS against KKR.
Chasing a rain-revised target of 125 (13 overs), the duo gave PBKS a blazing start, adding 116 runs (first wicket), according to ESPNcricinfo.
Rahul smashed 60 off 27 balls before falling, while Gayle scored 62* off 38, guiding PBKS to a nine-wicket win.
#3
115 - Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Abu Dhabi, 2020
During Match 24 of the 2020 season, PBKS posted the then 2nd-highest first-wicket partnership against KKR putting up 115 runs on the board.
Chasing 165, the partnership between Rahul (74 off 58) and Mayank Agarwal (56 off 39) gave PBKS a strong start.
However, it wasn't enough, as PBKS were eventually restricted to 162/5, falling short by two runs.
#4
93- Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Kolkata, 2024
Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh's 93-run stand in the 2024 PBKS vs KKR clash ranks among their highest first-wicket partnerships.
Chasing 262, Prabhsimran smashed 54 off 20 balls before a run-out, while Bairstow stayed unbeaten on 108 off 48.
Alongside Shashank Singh's 68* off 28, Bairstow powered PBKS to a dominant eight-wicket win.
Notably, this remains to be the highest run chase in IPL.