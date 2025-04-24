What's the story

In Match 41 of IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Trent Boult impressed with the ball (4/26), while Rohit Sharma stole the show with the bat, smashing a 46-ball 70 (second consecutive fifty this season) and third against SRH.

Notably, Rohit also became the second Indian to surpass 12,000 runs (T20s).

Here's a look at Rohit's fifties against SRH (IPL).