IPL: Revisiting Rohit Sharma's fifties versus Sunrisers Hyderabad
What's the story
In Match 41 of IPL 2025, Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets.
Trent Boult impressed with the ball (4/26), while Rohit Sharma stole the show with the bat, smashing a 46-ball 70 (second consecutive fifty this season) and third against SRH.
Notably, Rohit also became the second Indian to surpass 12,000 runs (T20s).
Here's a look at Rohit's fifties against SRH (IPL).
#1
67 off 45 balls - Hyderabad, 2017
The former MI skipper's first fifty against SRH came in 2017, when he hammered a 45-ball 67 (Hyderabad), striking at 148.88.
Coming in after MI lost three quick wickets, Rohit played a pivotal role by stitching together two crucial partnerships first with Hardik Pandya and then with Kieron Pollard, which helped MI post 138/7.
Notably, the Hitman's innings included six boundaries and two sixes.
#2
56 off 37 balls - Wankhede, 2023
Rohit's second fifty against the Orange Army came in the 2023 IPL season, when he scored a fluent 56 off 37 balls (Wankhede Stadium).
Chasing 201, Rohit led from the front with a captain's knock, hitting one six and eight fours, striking at 151.35.
According to ESPNcricinfo, his effort, combined with a century from Cameron Green (100*), powered MI to an eight-wicket victory.
#3
70 off 46 balls - Hyderabad, 2025
As mentioned, the veteran batter hammered his third fifty against SRH during Match 41 (IPL 2025), scoring 70 off 46 balls before being dismissed by Eshan Malinga.
Chasing just 144, Rohit took charge after an early wicket, punishing the SRH bowlers with three sixes and eight boundaries, striking at an impressive 152.17.
Notably, this knock is now his highest score against SRH in IPL.
Did you know?
Rohit owns 500+ runs against SRH in IPL
The former Indian T20I skipper owns a whopping 535 runs against SRH in the IPL.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he also owns a strike rate of 136.13 across 25 innings from 2013 to 2025.
Rohit's average against SRH is 24.31, while he has smashed 25 sixes against them.