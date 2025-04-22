What's the story

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has completed 150 sixes in T20 cricket.

The DC skipper reached the landmark in Match 40 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Axar attained the feat with his second maximum of the match. He has over 3,200 runs in T20 cricket.

Axar played a blinder as DC chased down 160 in 17.5 overs.