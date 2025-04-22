Axar Patel helps DC beat LSG, completes 150 T20 sixes
What's the story
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has completed 150 sixes in T20 cricket.
The DC skipper reached the landmark in Match 40 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Axar attained the feat with his second maximum of the match. He has over 3,200 runs in T20 cricket.
Axar played a blinder as DC chased down 160 in 17.5 overs.
Match
How DC's chase panned out
For DC, Abishek Porel and Karun Nair made a promising start. However, Aiden Markram dismissed the latter against the run of play.
Porel was joined by KL Rahul thereafter, as the latter played his scintillating strokes. DC were 54/1 after six overs and continued to tick the scoreboard.
Axar later joined Rahul, and their heroics resulted in DC's win in just 17.5 overs.
Information
Axar torments bowlers in Lucknow
Skipper Axar came out at number four after DC were down to 105/2 with Porel's dismissal. The DC captain not only kept the scoring rate intact, he tormented the LSG bowlers. He smacked a 20-ball 34* (1 four and 4 sixes).
Stats
A look at his T20 stats
Axar completed 150 T20 sixes in his 282nd match (205 innings).
As mentioned, he has racked up over 3,200 runs at an average of 23-plus. His strike-rate in the format goes past 135.
The Indian all-rounder has tallied eight half-centuries in the format.
Axar, with his left-arm spin, also has over 230 wickets to his name.
Information
Over 85 sixes in IPL
Axar made his T20 debut in the 2012/13 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has scored over 1,800 runs at a strike-rate of 132-plus in the IPL. More than 85 of Axar's T20 sixes have come in the IPL.
Information
How Axar has performed for Team India
Axar has been a mainstay all-rounder for Team India in T20I cricket. He has slammed 535 runs from 71 T20Is at a strike-rate of 139.32. Axar has hammered 23 sixes and 41 fours for Team India in the format.