IPL 2025: DC's Axar Patel smashes 14-ball 34 against RR
What's the story
Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel played a crisp cameo against Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Axar led from the front after the Capitals were asked to bat. They were down to 105/4 in 13.5 overs when he came in.
His 14-ball 34 gave DC momentum as they compiled 188/5 in 20 overs.
Cameo
Axar's impactful cameo in Delhi
Abishek Porel's dismissal at 105/4 exposed Axar to the middle.
The latter attacked from the outset. His cameo came at the right time, more so when DC's scoring rate dropped.
Axar slammed 34 off 14 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes. His knock took the Capitals near the 150-run mark.
Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma later powered DC to 188/5.
Stats
A look at his stats
Axar, who is leading DC this season, has raced past 1,750 runs in the IPL.
In 156 matches, the Indian all-rounder has raced to 1,754 runs at an average of 21.39. His tally includes a strike-rate of 132.97 and three half-centuries.
Axar, who has also played for Punjab Kings in the tournament, has over 120 wickets with the ball.