What's the story

Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel played a crisp cameo against Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Axar led from the front after the Capitals were asked to bat. They were down to 105/4 in 13.5 overs when he came in.

His 14-ball 34 gave DC momentum as they compiled 188/5 in 20 overs.