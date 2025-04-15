Dube emphasized the need to adapt one's game plan according to the situation.

He opted to take the game deep instead of being too aggressive, owing to the consistent performance of his bowlers.

"It's not about the mindset, it's about playing according to a situation," he said. "My plan was simple, not try and hit the ball hard because the bowlers were executing very well."

Dube also stressed on learning from this match for future games.