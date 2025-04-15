IPL 2025: Shivam Dube reflects on CSK's victory over LSG
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Shivam Dube opened up after the team's latest win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025.
The win was special as it ended CSK's five-match losing streak.
"This means a lot, losing five games in a row is not CSK," Dube said during the post-match presentation.
He lauded his bowlers' effort and expressed his intention to finish the game by taking it deep, adapting to the situation after early setbacks.
Game strategy
Dube emphasizes adaptability and learning in cricket
Dube emphasized the need to adapt one's game plan according to the situation.
He opted to take the game deep instead of being too aggressive, owing to the consistent performance of his bowlers.
"It's not about the mindset, it's about playing according to a situation," he said. "My plan was simple, not try and hit the ball hard because the bowlers were executing very well."
Dube also stressed on learning from this match for future games.
Match highlights
CSK's MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube lead team to victory
CSK snapped their five-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over LSG.
The match was defined by MS Dhoni's brilliant show and Dube's calm yet explosive innings.
Dhoni scored an unbeaten 26 off 11 balls while Dube scored 43 not out off 37 balls.
They stitched a vital 57-run partnership for the sixth wicket, helping CSK chase the 167-run target with three balls to spare.
Opposition's performance
LSG captain Rishabh Pant's half-century
Meanwhile, LSG captain Rishabh Pant was instrumental in his team's performance with a half-century, scoring 63 runs off 49 balls.
He added 53 runs for the fifth wicket off just 33 balls with Abdul Samad (20 runs).
However, despite their efforts, LSG fell short of securing the victory against CSK.