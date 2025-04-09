Robin Uthappa urges Dhoni to bat higher up the order
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has suggested that MS Dhoni should consider batting higher up the order for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The recommendation comes after CSK's recent defeat against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.
Despite Dhoni's commendable performance, scoring 27 runs off just 12 balls, his efforts were insufficient to secure a victory for his team.
Notably, Dhoni came to bat at number five in that match. He has been batting in the lower middle order of late.
Leadership
Uthappa praises Dhoni's leadership
Uthappa praised Dhoni's leadership style, saying he has "passed on responsibility to others" and given them a clear understanding of their roles as CSK gears up for its rebuild.
He said he would like to see MS bat higher up the order but stressed that the team's struggle isn't just because of Dhoni's position in the batting order.
Strategy analysis
Uthappa analyzes CSK's chase strategy
Uthappa broke down CSK's chase plan, saying they got off to a good start but lost their way in the middle overs.
He stressed the need to keep the "pressure on the opposition" during the important phases of a match.
Uthappa highlighted that had CSK scored more runs in the middle overs, they could have lowered their final target and perhaps won against Punjab Kings.
Match
What happened in PBKS game?
In a surprising turn of events, Dhoni batted at number five in the PBKS game. However, the chase was beyond his reach as CSK required 59 runs off 18 balls at that stage.
Dhoni still managed to score a 12-ball 27, a knock laced with 3 sixes and a four. His exploits took the equation down to 28 required off the final over.
Yash Thakur dismissed Dhoni on the final over's first delivery. CSK lost by 18 runs.
Season
Forgettable start for Dhoni
Dhoni has had a forgettable season with the bat so far. Although his strike-rate reads 153.73, he has tanked as a finisher.
In a shocking move, Dhoni batted at number nine against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a decision that left many scratching their heads. This was especially surprising as CSK lost regular wickets (80/6).
His sluggish knock against Delhi Capitals also resulted in CSK's defeat. Besides, other factors have also contributed to the side's poor run.