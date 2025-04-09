What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has suggested that MS Dhoni should consider batting higher up the order for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The recommendation comes after CSK's recent defeat against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Despite Dhoni's commendable performance, scoring 27 runs off just 12 balls, his efforts were insufficient to secure a victory for his team.

Notably, Dhoni came to bat at number five in that match. He has been batting in the lower middle order of late.