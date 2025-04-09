What's the story

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni has unlocked another achievement in the Indian Premier League.

Thala Dhoni has become the first designated wicket-keeper to take 150 catches in IPL history.

The landmark catch came during CSK's match against Punjab Kings when Dhoni showed his reflexes to send Nehal Wadhera back off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling.

However, CSK eventually lost by 18 runs while chasing 220.