IPL: MS Dhoni becomes first wicket-keeper with 150 catches
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni has unlocked another achievement in the Indian Premier League.
Thala Dhoni has become the first designated wicket-keeper to take 150 catches in IPL history.
The landmark catch came during CSK's match against Punjab Kings when Dhoni showed his reflexes to send Nehal Wadhera back off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling.
However, CSK eventually lost by 18 runs while chasing 220.
Legacy solidified
Dhoni's milestone achievement in IPL
At 43, Dhoni continues to defy age and keep his fitness levels intact, cementing his place as a wicket-keeping titan.
His 150th catch also widened the gap between him and his compatriots Dinesh Karthik (137) and Wriddhiman Saha (87).
Overall, Dhoni owns 195 dismissals as wicket-keeper in the IPL (269 matches), a tally that includes 45 stumpings.
Match details
CSK falter in run-chase against Punjab
In the same match where he achieved his milestone, Dhoni also contributed with the bat. He scored 27 off 12 balls in CSK's chase.
However, despite these efforts, CSK fell short by 18 runs. Middle-order woes continued to haunt the Super Kings.
Priyansh Arya's incredible century laid the foundation for PBKS's win at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.
Information
Over 7,500 runs in T20 cricket
With the bat, Dhoni recently completed 7,500 runs in T20 cricket. The 43-year-old achieved the incredible feat during the IPL 2025 encounter against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.