Best bowling spells of Mohammed Siraj in Indian Premier League
What's the story
Gujarat Titans's Mohammed Siraj put on a show in the IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The 31-year-old registered his career-best bowling figures in the IPL, taking a sensational four wickets for just 17 runs.
His brilliance restricted SRH to just 152/8. GT later won by seven wickets.
Here are Siraj's best bowling spells in the IPL.
#1
4/17 vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025
Against SRH, Siraj was at his lethal best in the Powerplay as he dismissed both openers Abhishek Sharma (18) and Travis Head (8).
The pacer then trapped Aniket Verma (18) and Simarjeet Singh (0) in the penultimate over to finish with 4/17 from four overs.
This was the fourth four-fer for Siraj in the tournament. He also completed 100 IPL wickets in the innings.
#2
4/21 vs PBKS, Mohali, 2023
Before the SRH game, Siraj's best IPL returns were for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Punjab Kings. He took four wickets for just 21 runs against the side in Mohali in IPL 2023.
Defending 174, the Royal Challengers rode on Siraj's phenomenal spell. As a result, the Kings perished for 150 in 18.2 overs.
Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match.
#3
4/32 vs GL, Kanpur, 2017
Siraj made his IPL debut in 2017 for SRH. He then played for RCB between 2018 and 2024.
The Indian seamer showed his brilliance in his debut season, with his incredible spell against Gujarat Lions in Kanpur.
Batting first, the Lions were bowled out for 154, thanks to Siraj's 4/32 in four overs. The Orange Army later won by eight wickets.