Gujarat Titans's Mohammed Siraj put on a show in the IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The 31-year-old registered his career-best bowling figures in the IPL, taking a sensational four wickets for just 17 runs.

His brilliance restricted SRH to just 152/8. GT later won by seven wickets.

Here are Siraj's best bowling spells in the IPL.