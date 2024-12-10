Summarize Simplifying... In short Matthew Hayden defended Australian cricketer Travis Head in a recent on-field altercation with India's Siraj, stating that Head complimented Siraj's bowling, which may have been misunderstood.

Hayden also criticized the Indian team for not acknowledging Head's game-changing performance.

Despite the tension, Siraj and Head appeared to resolve their differences post-match, though the International Cricket Council still issued a penalty for the incident.

The incident took place on Day 2 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Matthew Hayden weighs in on Siraj-Head altercation during Adelaide Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:39 am Dec 10, 202409:39 am

What's the story The recently concluded India vs Australia cricket match saw a fiery exchange between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head. The incident took place on Day 2 of the Adelaide Test, resulting in contradictory statements from both the players. While Head insisted that he praised Siraj's bowling, the Indian pacer refuted any such appreciation. Now, the row has attracted the attention of Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden.

Lip-reading claim

Hayden supports Head's version of events

Hayden has come to the defense of his fellow Australian, claiming that Head did compliment Siraj's bowling. He said Siraj might have misinterpreted Head's comment in the heat of the moment. "He said 'well bowled.' I could lip-read," Hayden said during his commentary for Star Sports on Day 3 of the day-night Test. He added that this was a big moment in the game, ending Head's brilliant innings.

Sportsmanship critique

Hayden criticizes India's lack of sportsmanship

Hayden also slammed the Indian team for not recognizing Head's game-changing performance. He was disappointed that the opposition didn't offer a congratulatory gesture, especially after Head's brilliant innings. "For someone who has played as magnificently as Travis Head did, there should be a moment of humility from the opposition side to say well played rather than the send-off," Hayden said.

Resolution

Siraj and Head resolve their differences post-match

Despite the on-field tension, Siraj and Head were seen embracing after the match ended in Adelaide. They also had a brief chat on Day 3 of the match, hinting that their disagreement had been resolved. However, that didn't stop the International Cricket Council (ICC) from handing a penalty for the incident. The pink-ball contest ended with Australia crushing India by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1.