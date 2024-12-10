Matthew Hayden weighs in on Siraj-Head altercation during Adelaide Test
The recently concluded India vs Australia cricket match saw a fiery exchange between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head. The incident took place on Day 2 of the Adelaide Test, resulting in contradictory statements from both the players. While Head insisted that he praised Siraj's bowling, the Indian pacer refuted any such appreciation. Now, the row has attracted the attention of Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden.
Hayden supports Head's version of events
Hayden has come to the defense of his fellow Australian, claiming that Head did compliment Siraj's bowling. He said Siraj might have misinterpreted Head's comment in the heat of the moment. "He said 'well bowled.' I could lip-read," Hayden said during his commentary for Star Sports on Day 3 of the day-night Test. He added that this was a big moment in the game, ending Head's brilliant innings.
Hayden criticizes India's lack of sportsmanship
Hayden also slammed the Indian team for not recognizing Head's game-changing performance. He was disappointed that the opposition didn't offer a congratulatory gesture, especially after Head's brilliant innings. "For someone who has played as magnificently as Travis Head did, there should be a moment of humility from the opposition side to say well played rather than the send-off," Hayden said.
Siraj and Head resolve their differences post-match
Despite the on-field tension, Siraj and Head were seen embracing after the match ended in Adelaide. They also had a brief chat on Day 3 of the match, hinting that their disagreement had been resolved. However, that didn't stop the International Cricket Council (ICC) from handing a penalty for the incident. The pink-ball contest ended with Australia crushing India by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1.