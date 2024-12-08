Summarize Simplifying... In short Prabath Jayasuriya, a cricket player, recently achieved his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests, contributing to his total of 107 Test scalps and 444 First-Class cricket scalps.

This achievement came during a match against South Africa, where he broke a 55-run stand and took down key players, helping Sri Lanka to a score of 328.

Despite centuries from South Africa's Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne, Jayasuriya's performance stood out, demonstrating his skill and precision on the field.

Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took figures worth 5/129

Prabath Jayasuriya claims his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:41 pm Dec 08, 2024

What's the story Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took figures worth 5/129 in the 3rd innings of the 2nd Test against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Jayasuriya, who took 1/84 in the first innings, played a crucial role in the 3rd, being the pick of the bowlers for his side. SA managed 317/10 from 86 overs. Here are further details.

A solid fifer for the left-arm spinner

Jaysuriya broke a 55-run stand for the opening wicket on Day 3 by dismissing Tony de Zorzi. Ryan Rickelton was his next victim with SA being reduced to 109/3. On Day 4, Jayasuriya then took the vital scalp of Temba Bavuma, who was dismissed for 66 with SA's score reading 254/5. Jade Bedingham and Marco Jansen were his final two wickets.

Jayasuriya races to 444 wickets in First-Class cricket

Jayasuriya's 5/129 from 34 overs saw him get to a total of 107 Test scalps at 29.21. He picked his 10th five-wicket haul. Jayasuriya also owns two 10-wicket match hauls. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 444 scalps in First-Class cricket. He picked his 35th fifer.

Summary of the Test match

South Africa posted 358 in the first innings with Ryan Rickelton and Kyle Verreynne hammering centuries. Sri Lanka folded for 328 thereafter as Dane Paterson starred with 5/71. South Africa posted 317/10 in the 3rd innings with Bavuma shining. Jayasuriya managed 5/129 for the Lankans.