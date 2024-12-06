Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Gqeberha Test, Sri Lankan bowler Lahiru Kumara shone, claiming four wickets against South Africa.

He notably dismissed centurion Ryan Rickelton, ending the day on a high note for Sri Lanka.

Lahiru Kumara owns nine four-fers in Tests (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Gqeberha Test: Lahiru Kumara claims four-fer versus South Africa

What's the story Sri Lankan pacer Lahiru Kumara was the pick of the bowlers for his side in the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Gqeberha. The Proteas, who resumed Day 2 at 269/7, managed 358/10. Notably, Lahiru claimed three wickets on Day 1 and added one more to his tally on Day 2 when he dismissed Dane Paterson. Here's more.

Lahiru hands Sri Lanka a solid start

A fuller delivery nipped back into the right-handed Aiden Markram, whose eyes lit up as he shaped for a drive. A hint of swing meant Markram failed to connect cleanly as he derived an inside edge with the ball hitting the stumps. Tristan Stubbs managed to get an oustside edge next with Kusal Mendis completing the formalities. SA were 44/3 with Stubbs' dismissal.

Lahiru gets the key wicket of centurion Rickelton

Ryan Rickelton, who smashed a hundred on Day 1, was dismissed at the end of the day. Lahiru got the key wicket as SL managed to finish the day on a positive note. On Friday, Lahiru dismissed Paterson, who was the final South African wicket.

Lahiru races to 103 Test wickets

Lahiru (4/79) has raced to 103 wickets from 33 matches at an average of 35.34. On Thursday, he became the 5th Sri Lankan pacer to take 100-plus scalps after Chaminda Vaas (355), Suranga Lakmal (171), Lasith Malinga (101) and Dilhara Fernando (100). In 25 away matches (home of opposition), Lahiru owns 91 scalps. Another 12 wickets have come at home.

9th four-fer in Tests

Lahiru claimed his 9th four-fer in Tests. He also has one fifer under his belt. Overall, this is his 13th four-fer in First-Class cricket. He has raced to 168 scalps in FC cricket,