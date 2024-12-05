Lahiru Kumara completes 100 Test wickets for Sri Lanka: Stats
Sri Lanka cricket team pacer Lahiru Kumara has completed 100 wickets in Test cricket. He attained the milestone with his first scalp on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against South Africa being held at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Lahiru picked the important scalp of Aiden Markram to register his 100th scalp. Later on, he moved to 101 by dismissing Tristan Stubbs.
Two wickets for Lahiru
A fuller delivery nipped back into the right-handed Markram, whose eyes lit up as he shaped for a drive. A hint of swing meant Markram failed to connect cleanly as he derived an inside edge with the ball hitting the stumps. Stubbs was Lahiru's next scalp. He got an oustside edge with Kusal Mendis completing the formalities.
5th Sri Lankan pacer with 100-plus Test wickets
Lahiru has raced to 101 wickets from 33 matches at an average of over 35. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now the 5th Sri Lankan pacer to take 100-plus scalps after Chaminda Vaas (355), Suranga Lakmal (171), Lasith Malinga (101) and Dilhara Fernando (100). In 25 away matches (home of opposition), Lahiru owns 89 scalps. Another 12 wickets have come at home.