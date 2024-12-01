Summarize Simplifying... In short Teenage bowler Kwena Maphaka has been selected for South Africa's squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka, adding a fresh dynamic to the team.

Kwena Maphaka has been added to the squad (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

SA vs SL, 2nd Test: Teenager Kwena Maphaka called up

By Rajdeep Saha 08:09 pm Dec 01, 202408:09 pm

What's the story South Africa have included teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka into their squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka. The match will start in Gqeberha on Thursday. The move comes after seamer George Coetzee was ruled out with a groin injury. Maphaka, 18, has played three Twenty20 Internationals but is yet to make his Test debut. Here's more.

Competition

Maphaka to compete for a spot in 2nd Test

Maphaka will be up against experienced seamer Dane Paterson and spinner Senuran Muthusamy for a spot in the playing XI. The competition comes as all of them look to fill Coetzee's absence in the second Test. The young fast bowler's selection brings a new flavor to South Africa's squad, something that could change their game plan against Sri Lanka.

Winning streak

South Africa's victory streak and ICC aspirations

South Africa are on a winning streak, having won the first Test against Sri Lanka by 233 runs. This was their fourth consecutive win, keeping them in the race for a place in the ICC Test World Championship final at Lord's in June. The team's performance in the next few matches could have a huge impact on their chances of making it to the prestigious event.

Crucial matches

Upcoming matches crucial for South Africa's WTC bid

If South Africa defeat Sri Lanka in Gqeberha and win the two-Test home series against Pakistan later this month, they will seal their spot in the final. The Pakistan series also features two Test matches and will be hosted on home soil. These games are crucial for South Africa's hopes of reaching the ICC Test World Championship final.

Coetzee

Coetzee ruled out of second SL Test and Pakistan series

In a huge blow for South Africa, fast bowler Coetzee was ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha as well as the upcoming all-format series against Pakistan. A groin injury has seen Coetzee get ruled out. The pacer picked up the injury while bowling on day four of the Durban Test against Sri Lanka. He is expected to be out for up to six weeks after scans revealed a muscle strain in his right groin.