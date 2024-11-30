Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite not playing much this season, Australian cricketer Scott Boland is confident about his form and fitness.

He believes his skill of getting the ball to nip off the seam is ideal for pink-ball cricket, a format in which he averages 13.71 from two Day-Night Tests.

Boland, who has claimed 35 wickets for Australia in 10 Test matches, also mentioned that the team has developed strategies for each Indian batter for the upcoming matches.

Scott Boland last played a Test in early 2023 (Photo credit: X/@cricketcomau)

Adelaide Test: Scott Boland is in a 'really good spot'

By Rajdeep Saha 01:31 pm Nov 30, 202401:31 pm

What's the story Scott Boland is gearing up to fill in Josh Hazlewood's shoes for the next Day-Night Test in Adelaide. This comes after Hazlewood was ruled out with a side strain. Boland, who was told about his likely inclusion "a couple of days ago," is likely to feature in Australia's playing XI next Friday. This will be his first Test appearance since early 2023 in the Ashes series.

Confidence

Boland confident despite limited season play

Despite not having played much cricket at the start of this season, Boland was confident about his current form. "Obviously I haven't played a heap of cricket in the start of this season, but I feel like I've played enough cricket to feel like I'm in a really good spot," he said on Saturday in a press conference. He added that his body is feeling really good now and he is confident how the ball's coming out.

Game plan

Australia's strategy for Indian batters

Dismissing concerns over Australia's recent defeat in Perth, Boland said there is no panic in their change rooms. He admitted there will be discussions around individual performances but ruled out any drastic changes. The team has also developed strategies for each of the Indian batters, which might be slightly adjusted depending on how they perform in Perth.

Skill set

Boland's skill set suits pink-ball cricket

Boland's main skill of getting the ball to nip off the seam is ideal for pink-ball cricket. This comes in handy especially as conditions get better from day to night. He averages 13.71 from two Day-Night Tests, which speaks volumes of his ability in this format. Boland also emphasized the need for the team to communicate about pitch conditions and ball behavior in these matches.

Information

Boland has claimed 35 wickets for Australia

Boland owns 35 scalps for Australia in 10 Test matches at an impressive 20.34. He has one fifer under his belt. Versus India, the right-arm pacer has claimed 5 scalps from two matches at 27.80.