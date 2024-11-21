Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Steven Smith is on the brink of achieving significant milestones in his career.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Steven Smith eyes these feats in Test cricket

By Parth Dhall 07:08 pm Nov 21, 2024

What's the story The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be underway in a few hours at the Optus Perth Stadium. Both Australia and India boast star-studded rosters that will battle it out in five Tests. Steven Smith will once again be the nucleus of Australia's batting line-up. Although Smith's recent form is under the scanner, his stature can't be ignored. Here are the feats he can attain.

Smith closes in on 10,000 Test runs

In an already illustrious career spanning over a decade, Smith has racked up 9,685 runs from 109 Tests. He averages 56.97, the highest for an Australian batter (among players with 60-plus Tests). In the upcoming series, Smith could become only the fourth Australian with 10,000+ Test runs. He is only behind Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), and Steve Waugh (10,927).

Will Smith break a tie with Waugh?

Smith currently has the joint second-most centuries (32) in the format for Australia with Waugh. The former, who can break a tie with Waugh, will only be behind Ponting (41) on this list.

Smith inching closer to 5,000 Test runs at home

It is worth noting that Smith has racked up 4,701 runs in 53 home Tests at an incredible average of 62.68. As many as 16 of his 32 Test centuries have come in home conditions. In the upcoming series, Smith could become the sixth Australian with 5,000-plus Test runs at home, after behind Ponting, Border, Waugh, David Warner, and Matthew Hayden.

Other notable landmarks Smith can reach

For the unversed, Smith started his journey in international cricket as a potent leg-spinner. However, some solid knocks with the bat earned him promotion in the batting order. Smith is now on the verge of completing 14,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He requires 190 runs for the same. Smith is also 14 shy of completing 3,500 runs in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history.