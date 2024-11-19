Dravid backs Gill to excel at number three Down Under
Former Indian cricket team coach, Rahul Dravid has backed Shubman Gill to succeed at number three in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22 in Perth. Gill, who started his international cricket journey as an opener, has been batting at number three in Tests, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara. "Well, they've got Shubman Gill, who is a terrific player," Dravid told ESPNCricinfo.
Gill's impressive track record at number three
Gill has been phenomenal in his new role, especially in the series against England and Bangladesh earlier this year. In 14 Tests at number three, he has racked up 926 runs at an average of 42.09, including three centuries and three half-centuries. Dravid pointed out Gill's match-winning 91-run contribution to India's Gabba Test victory as proof of his potential.
Dravid's strategy for upcoming series
Dravid stressed on the need for early runs in the upcoming series, saying it doesn't matter if they come from one, two, three or four. He feels if the top four can soak up early pressure, it would give the lower order the freedom to dictate and dominate games. "You're going to need one of that top four or two of the top four to have a great series," he said.
Ganguly's insights on Team India in Australia
Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly also shared his views on the upcoming series, emphasizing a strong start and adaptability to challenging conditions. He underscored the need for senior players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to guide the younger generation. "Shubman Gill and Pant can go to the next level as senior batters at the end of this series," he said.