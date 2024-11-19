Summarize Simplifying... In short Rahul Dravid, former Indian cricketer, backs Shubman Gill to shine in his new role at number three in the upcoming series, citing his impressive performance in previous matches.

Dravid emphasizes the importance of early runs from the top four players to set the pace of the game.

Meanwhile, ex-skipper Sourav Ganguly stresses on a strong start and adaptability, urging senior players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to mentor the younger ones.

Shubman Gill has been batting at number three in Tests

Dravid backs Gill to excel at number three Down Under

By Parth Dhall 02:55 pm Nov 19, 202402:55 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricket team coach, Rahul Dravid has backed Shubman Gill to succeed at number three in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22 in Perth. Gill, who started his international cricket journey as an opener, has been batting at number three in Tests, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara. "Well, they've got Shubman Gill, who is a terrific player," Dravid told ESPNCricinfo.

Performance review

Gill's impressive track record at number three

Gill has been phenomenal in his new role, especially in the series against England and Bangladesh earlier this year. In 14 Tests at number three, he has racked up 926 runs at an average of 42.09, including three centuries and three half-centuries. Dravid pointed out Gill's match-winning 91-run contribution to India's Gabba Test victory as proof of his potential.

Game plan

Dravid's strategy for upcoming series

Dravid stressed on the need for early runs in the upcoming series, saying it doesn't matter if they come from one, two, three or four. He feels if the top four can soak up early pressure, it would give the lower order the freedom to dictate and dominate games. "You're going to need one of that top four or two of the top four to have a great series," he said.

Expert opinion

Ganguly's insights on Team India in Australia

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly also shared his views on the upcoming series, emphasizing a strong start and adaptability to challenging conditions. He underscored the need for senior players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to guide the younger generation. "Shubman Gill and Pant can go to the next level as senior batters at the end of this series," he said.