Rohit will open the batting for India

Cummins has dismissed Rohit Sharma four times in Tests: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:03 pm Nov 16, 2024

What's the story The upcoming five-Test series between India and Australia, which will begin on November 22 at Perth's Optus Stadium, is creating a lot of buzz. All eyes will be on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who will be on his fourth Test tour of Australia. His battle against Australian captain Pat Cummins will be crucial. Let's take a closer look at their past encounters and stats.

Past encounters

Cummins has dismissed Rohit thrice

Across their 10 Test meetings, Cummins has dismissed Rohit four times, as per ESPNcricinfo. However, the Indian skipper has remained aggressive against Cummins, scoring 120 runs at a strike rate of 66.29. However, he averages a paltry 30. Normally, Cummins is a one-change bowler in Tests but considering his success against Rohit, he might take on a new role with the new ball.

Track record

Their numbers in Australia

Two of Rohit's dismissals against Cummins have come in six innings Down Under. Rohit's average further comes down to 28 in this regard. Both these dismissals came in the 2020-21 series, India's preceding Test assignment Down Under. Meanwhile, Rohit has overall managed just 408 runs across seven Tests in Australia at a paltry average of 31.38 (50s: 3). At home, Cummins has taken 35 wickets across eight Tests against India at 23.14 (5W: 1).

Stats

Presenting their overall numbers in Tests

In a career spanning over a decade, Rohit has played just 64 Tests. He has racked up 4,270 runs at an impressive average of 42.27. The tally includes 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. Cummins has been brilliant in the longest format. The Australian captain owns 269 wickets in 62 Tests at 22.53. He has 12 five-wicket hauls and two match 10-fers in Tests. 152 of his scalps have come at home at 19.69.