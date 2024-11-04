Summarize Simplifying... In short Sunil Gavaskar defended the performance of Kohli and Rohit in the New Zealand series, attributing their struggles to bad luck and lack of match practice.

He suggested that top players should participate in the Duleep Trophy for practice and acknowledged New Zealand's superior attack.

Looking forward, Gavaskar highlighted the upcoming Australia tour, where India needs to win at least four games without a loss to secure a direct berth in the World Test Championship final.

Gavaskar urges fans not to overanalyze Kohli, Rohit's form (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Sunil Gavaskar defends Kohli, Rohit's performance in New Zealand series

What's the story Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has defended Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after their dismal performance in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand. Despite India's 0-3 series defeat on Sunday, Gavaskar urged fans not to overanalyze the duo's poor form. He blamed their lackluster show on a mix of difficult pitches and bad luck during this three-match Test series.

Luck factor

Gavaskar highlights role of luck in cricket

Gavaskar stressed on the importance of luck in cricket, saying even the best players go through bad patches. "Sometimes you need a bit of luck... like you make the first mistake and the ball goes only near the stump," he told The Indian Express. He added that during such phases, everything goes against a player, be it brilliant catches by opponents or getting an exceptional delivery.

Preparation importance

Gavaskar suggests Duleep Trophy participation for top players

Gavaskar also suggested that top Indian players should have played in the Duleep Trophy ahead of the New Zealand series, emphasizing the need for match practice. "They should have had some practice, definitely," he said. He also admitted New Zealand's better attack and their knowledge of Indian pitches due to IPL exposure.

Upcoming challenges

Gavaskar's views on India's upcoming Australia tour

Looking ahead, Gavaskar spoke about India's upcoming tour of Australia. The Indian team now gets a short breather before they start gearing up for this tough series. To book a direct berth in the final of the World Test Championship, India needs to win at least four games without losing any. A single loss would leave their qualification on others.