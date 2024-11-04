Sunil Gavaskar defends Kohli, Rohit's performance in New Zealand series
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has defended Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after their dismal performance in the recently concluded Test series against New Zealand. Despite India's 0-3 series defeat on Sunday, Gavaskar urged fans not to overanalyze the duo's poor form. He blamed their lackluster show on a mix of difficult pitches and bad luck during this three-match Test series.
Gavaskar highlights role of luck in cricket
Gavaskar stressed on the importance of luck in cricket, saying even the best players go through bad patches. "Sometimes you need a bit of luck... like you make the first mistake and the ball goes only near the stump," he told The Indian Express. He added that during such phases, everything goes against a player, be it brilliant catches by opponents or getting an exceptional delivery.
Gavaskar suggests Duleep Trophy participation for top players
Gavaskar also suggested that top Indian players should have played in the Duleep Trophy ahead of the New Zealand series, emphasizing the need for match practice. "They should have had some practice, definitely," he said. He also admitted New Zealand's better attack and their knowledge of Indian pitches due to IPL exposure.
Gavaskar's views on India's upcoming Australia tour
Looking ahead, Gavaskar spoke about India's upcoming tour of Australia. The Indian team now gets a short breather before they start gearing up for this tough series. To book a direct berth in the final of the World Test Championship, India needs to win at least four games without losing any. A single loss would leave their qualification on others.