Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja claims his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 03:39 pm Nov 01, 202403:39 pm

What's the story Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests. The Indian all-rounder achieved the feat on Day 1 of the 3rd and final encounter versus New Zealand at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Jadeja was the pick of his side's bowlers. He managed 5/65 from 22 overs (1 maiden) as New Zealand perished for a score of 235. Here's more.

Jadeja gets five Kiwi scalps

Jadeja broke a vital 87-run stand for the 4th wicket by dismissing Will Young (71). Young got forward with a defensive shot but spin and bounce took an edge. In the same over, he dismissed Tom Blundell (0) with the turning ball castling the Kiwi. Jadeja then got the dangerous Glenn Phillips (17) before sending back Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry.

Jadeja picks his 2nd fifer versus NZ

Jadeja has raced to 314 wickets at an average of 23.96. He has 14 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus NZ, he owns 36 scalps at 29.77. He took his 2nd fifer. In 49 home matches, Jadeja has claimed 233 scalps at an impressive 20.91 (12th fifer). He owns 246 scalps in Asia.

Jadeja becomes 5th-highest wicket-taker for India

With this fifer, Jadeja is now the 5th-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format. He surpassed former India pacers Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma (311 scalps each).