Spinners with best Test figures versus New Zealand (21st century)

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:14 am Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Young Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar scripted history with a seven-wicket haul against New Zealand in the 2nd Test in Pune. Sundar bowled with precision as the Kiwis, electing to bat first, were bowled out for 259. The offie scripted several records en route to his seven-fer. Here we look at spinners with the best innings figures versus NZ in the 21st century.

#1

Yasir Shah - 8/41 in Dubai, 2018

Responding to Pakistan's 418/5d in the 2018 Dubai Test, NZ were folded for a paltry score of 90. Leg-spinner Yasir Shah ruled the roost for Pakistan. He bowled only 12.3 overs and dismissed eight batters for 41 runs. Shah further took six wickets in the third innings as NZ folded for 312 after following on. Pakistan hence won by an innings and 16 runs.

#2

Shakib Al Hasan - 7/36 in Chattogram, 2008

A young Shakib Al Hasan tormented the Kiwi batters in the 2008 Chattogram Test. The left-arm spinner claimed wickets at regular intervals and returned with 7/36 (25.5 overs) His efforts meant NZ were bowled out for 171 while responding to Bangladesh's first innings score of 245. The visitors, however, eventually claimed a three-wicket win.

#3 and #4

Sundar and Ashwin: 7/59

As mentioned, Sundar entered this elite list in the aforementioned Pune Test against New Zealand. On his Test return, the all-rounder recorded his career-best bowling figures in First-Class cricket (7/59). His teammate and legendary off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also registered figures worth 7/59 against the Kiwis in the 2017 Indore Test. Ashwin overall took 13 wickets in the game as India won by 321 runs.

#5

Danish Kaneria - 7/168 in Napier, 2009

The only other spinner to claim at least seven wickets in a Test innings against NZ in the ongoing century is Pakistan's Danish Kaneria. NZ's total of 471 in the second innings of the 2009 Napier Test would have been even bigger had Kaneria not taken a seven-fer. He claimed 7/168 across 53 overs as the high-scoring game ended in a draw.