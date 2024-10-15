Summarize Simplifying... In short India and New Zealand are set to face off in the 1st Test at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with India holding a historical edge in head-to-head matches.

The match, which will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Network and JioCinema app, may be affected by predicted rain.

Key players to watch include India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin, and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The first Test will be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Preview and stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:09 pm Oct 15, 202402:09 pm

What's the story After routing Bangladesh, India are set to host New Zealand in a three-match Test series at home. The first Test will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting October 16. It will be a litmus test for star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Here we look at the match preview.

Details

Pitch report, weather, and streaming details

Usually, the track at the Chinnaswamy Stadium stadium favors batters. The overcast conditions can favor the bowlers initially. Spinners will gradually come into play as the game progresses. The Sports18 Network will broadcast the match live, while live-streaming is available on the JioCinema app. Meanwhile, the first day's play is slated to begin at 9:30am IST.

H2H

Here's the head-to-head record

India have an edge over the Kiwis in terms of head-to-head record in Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have been involved in 62 Test encounters. India have won 22 matches, while New Zealand has secured 13, with the rest ending in draws. The last series between the two sides saw India win 1-0 at home in 2021. At home, India have 17 wins and just two defeats vs NZ (Draws: 17).

Team performance

India's recent victory and New Zealand's setback

Team India comes into this series on a high after beating Bangladesh in a two-match series last month. Meanwhile, New Zealand is coming off a 0-2 loss against Sri Lanka in September 2024. The Kiwis would be keen to do well against India to keep their hopes alive for the WTC 2025 final next year.

Match conditions

Weather forecast

The weather forecast for the first Test doesn't look promising as rain looms over the match. AccuWeather has predicted a 41% chance of rain on Wednesday and 40% on Thursday. The chances increase to 67% on Friday, before falling to 25 and 40% over the weekend. Meanwhile, in their last five Tests, India have won one match while New Zealand have won three with one draw.

Team lineup

Probable playing XIs for both teams

Probable playing XI for India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Probable playing XI for New Zealand: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, and William O'Rourke.

Stats

Here are the key performers

R Ashwin has claimed 66 wickets across nine Tests against NZ at a phenomenal average of 15.43. With 929 runs at 66.35, Yashasvi Jaiswal is India's highest run-getter in Tests this year and the third-highest overall. Rachin Ravindra has scored 599 runs this year at a fine average of 49.91. 66 of Ajaz Patel's 70 Test wickets have come in Asia at 29.43.

Poll