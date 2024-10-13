Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara falls for duck versus Tamil Nadu
The 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season opener between Saurashtra and Tamil Nadu saw Team India outcast Cheteshwar Pujara manage a duck in the 2nd innings. Saurashtra have been off to a poor start, losing five scalps. Earlier, the side scored 203/10 in the 1st innings before Tamil Nadu bagged 367 runs. Saurashtra are now staring at a defeat. Here are the details.
Pujara fails in Ranji opener
Pujara failed to get going in his Ranji opener this season. He scored 16 runs in the first innings and as mentioned, he scored a duck in the 2nd innings. Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh dismissed Pujara (LBW), who faced six deliveries.
Crunch numbers of Pujara in FC cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pujara scored a tally of 829 runs in the previous edition of Ranji Trophy. He averaged 69.08 and slammed three tons (50s: 2). Overall, Pujara has slammed 20,915 runs in First-Class cricket. He has slammed 65 tons and 80 fifties. 7,195 of his FC runs came in Test cricket for Team India. He averages 43.60 in Tests.