Their contributions have been instrumental in India's T20I success.

Presenting Indian batters with 1,000+ runs in home T20Is

By Parth Dhall 07:34 pm Oct 08, 202407:34 pm

What's the story After sealing the series opener in Gwalior, India will take on Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Suryakumar Yadav, who played a fine cameo, would want to maximize his start this time. He is vying to become the fourth Indian batter with 1,000+ runs in home T20Is. Here are the Indian batters to have attained this feat.

#1

Virat Kohli: 1,577 runs

Veteran batter Virat Kohli bid adieu to the shortest format after guiding India to the ICC T20 World Cup title earlier this year. He bowed out after finishing with a staggering 4,188 runs at an average of 48.69. Notably, Kohli has scored 1,577 of these runs in India, the most by an Indian batter in home conditions. He averaged 50.87 in home T20Is.

#2

Rohit Sharma: 1,532 runs

While Kohli ended his trophy-drought, Rohit Sharma became only the second Indian captain with a T20 World Cup title. Like the former, Rohit also announced his retirement from the format shortly after winning the coveted trophy. To date, Rohit is the highest run-scorer in the format (4,231). His tally includes a record five tons. He scored 1,532 runs in home T20Is (four tons).

#3

KL Rahul: 1,018 runs

As of now, KL Rahul is the only other Indian batter with over 1,000 T20I runs in home conditions. Although Rahul fell out favor with selectors in T20Is, his consistency remains invaluable. Rahul has smacked 1,018 runs in home T20Is at an average of over 37. Overall, he has racked up 2,265 runs in the format.