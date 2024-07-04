Highest partnerships (by runs) in Zimbabwe vs India T20I matches
Zimbabwe and India are facing each other in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 6. Shubman Gill leads a young Indian side as we gear up for a crunch series. Notably, India have six wins and just two defeats against Zimbabwe in T20Is. Here we decode the highest highest partnerships (by runs) in Zimbabwe versus India T20I matches.
KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh - 103* runs
The first match during India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2016 saw the hosts manage a low score of 99/9 in Harare. Barinder Sran's 4/10 rocked Zimbabwe, who hardly managed any fight. In response, Indian openers KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh added an unbeaten 103-run stand. Rahul scored 47* from 40 balls. Mandeep hit an unbeaten 40-ball 52 to help India win by 10 wickets.
Murali Vijay and Suresh Raina - 79 runs
In the 2010 tour, the second match of the series saw India claim a seven-wicket win. Zimbabwe posted 140/5 in 20 overs. Ashok Dinda claimed 2/15 for the visitors. In response, India lost Naman Ojha (10) early on before Murali Vijay and Suresh Raina added 79 runs for the second wicket. Vijay scored a 39-ball 46. Raina remained unbeaten on 72 from 44 balls.
Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya - 65 runs
India's 186/5 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne saw Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya add a crucial 65-run stand for the 5th wicket. After Rahul's half-century early on, it was Suryakumar, who smashed a whirlwind 25-ball 61*. He hit six fours and four sixes. India were 101/4 at one stage before Pandya (18) joined Suryakumar. India claimed a 71-run win thereafter.
Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan - 64* runs
In India's 2010 tour, the first encounter in Harare saw Zimbabwe manage 111/9 in 20 overs. Vinay Kumar stood out with a three-wicket haul. Dinda and Pragyan Ojha claimed two wickets each. In response, India were reduced to 48/4. Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan then added a quality 64*-run stand. Kohli managed an unbeaten 26 whereas Pathan scored 37* from 24 balls.