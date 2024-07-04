In brief Simplifying... In brief The highest partnerships in Zimbabwe vs India T20I matches include KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh's unbeaten 103-run stand in 2016, Murali Vijay and Suresh Raina's 79-run partnership in 2010, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya's crucial 65-run stand in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, and Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan's 64*-run stand in 2010.

These partnerships have played a significant role in India's victories over Zimbabwe.

KL Rahul is part of the lone century-plus stand in India vs Zimbabwe 20-over format clashes (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Highest partnerships (by runs) in Zimbabwe vs India T20I matches



What's the story Zimbabwe and India are facing each other in a five-match T20I series, starting on July 6. Shubman Gill leads a young Indian side as we gear up for a crunch series. Notably, India have six wins and just two defeats against Zimbabwe in T20Is. Here we decode the highest highest partnerships (by runs) in Zimbabwe versus India T20I matches.

#1

KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh - 103* runs

The first match during India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2016 saw the hosts manage a low score of 99/9 in Harare. Barinder Sran's 4/10 rocked Zimbabwe, who hardly managed any fight. In response, Indian openers KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh added an unbeaten 103-run stand. Rahul scored 47* from 40 balls. Mandeep hit an unbeaten 40-ball 52 to help India win by 10 wickets.

#2

Murali Vijay and Suresh Raina - 79 runs

In the 2010 tour, the second match of the series saw India claim a seven-wicket win. Zimbabwe posted 140/5 in 20 overs. Ashok Dinda claimed 2/15 for the visitors. In response, India lost Naman Ojha (10) early on before Murali Vijay and Suresh Raina added 79 runs for the second wicket. Vijay scored a 39-ball 46. Raina remained unbeaten on 72 from 44 balls.

#3

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya - 65 runs

India's 186/5 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne saw Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya add a crucial 65-run stand for the 5th wicket. After Rahul's half-century early on, it was Suryakumar, who smashed a whirlwind 25-ball 61*. He hit six fours and four sixes. India were 101/4 at one stage before Pandya (18) joined Suryakumar. India claimed a 71-run win thereafter.

#4

Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan - 64* runs

In India's 2010 tour, the first encounter in Harare saw Zimbabwe manage 111/9 in 20 overs. Vinay Kumar stood out with a three-wicket haul. Dinda and Pragyan Ojha claimed two wickets each. In response, India were reduced to 48/4. Virat Kohli and Yusuf Pathan then added a quality 64*-run stand. Kohli managed an unbeaten 26 whereas Pathan scored 37* from 24 balls.