In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made significant strides in T20I cricket, becoming the top two highest run-scorers.

They've shone in six T20 World Cup editions, with Kohli leading in runs and Rohit becoming the oldest captain to win a T20 World Cup.

Kohli also holds unique records in T20 World Cup finals, while Rohit boasts a perfect win-loss record as captain in T20 finals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helped India win their second T20 World Cup title (Image source: X/@ICC)

Achievements of India's dynamic duo Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (T20Is)

By Parth Dhall 03:52 pm Jun 30, 202403:52 pm

What's the story India, on June 29, claimed their second ICC T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa in what was a scintillating final in Barbados. Helping India win the silverware, two of India's greatest-ever batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid adieu to T20I cricket. Together, Kohli and Rohit scaled mountains in T20Is for over a decade. Have a look at their achievements.

Stats

Over 6,000 T20I runs between them

Rohit and Kohli are the top-two highest run-scorers in T20I cricket, with 4,231 and 4,188 runs, respectively. Together, they featured for India in 106 runs and scored a total of 6,258 runs. They have 57 fifty-plus scores between them, including three tons by Rohit. Meanwhile, Kohli owns 25 half-centuries in this regard. Notably, India won 72 T20Is involving both Rohit and Kohli.

T20 WC

Ro-Ko appeared in six T20 WC editions together

Kohli and Rohit sit firmly at the top of the T20 World Cup runs column. The former leads it with 1,292 runs at an incredible 58.72, while Rohit follows him with 1,220 runs at 34.85. Notably, Kohli and Rohit together played 35 T20 World Cup matches between 2012 and 2024. They led India's batting in six editions (2012, 2014, 2016, 2021, 2022, and 2024).

Titles

Massive achievements for the duo

On June 29, Rohit became the first Indian to claim multiple T20 World Cup titles. He was the only player from the 2024 batch to feature in India's title-winning 2007 squad. On the other hand, Kohli became the second Indian to win the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup (2011), and the Champions Trophy (2013). He follows MS Dhoni, who did so as captain.

Record

Oldest captain to win T20 World Cup

At 37 years and 60 days, Rohit has become the oldest captain to win a T20 World Cup. As per ESPNcricinfo, he is also the second-oldest captain to win an ICC tournament final, after Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to the 1992 ODI World Cup title. Notably, Khan had aged 39 years and 172 days at that time.

Information

Perfect record in T20 finals as captain

Rohit now has a win-loss record of 8-0 as captain in T20 finals. He led Mumbai Indians (MI) to six titles, including one at Champions League T20 2013. His remaining two titles came for India (T20 WC 2024 and Asia Cup 2023).

Kohli

Kohli's unique records in T20 WCs

Kohli is one of only two batters with multiple fifties in T20 World Cup finals, the other being West Indies' Marlon Samuels. Besides, Kohli is the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup knockout matches. He owns 373 runs from six matches at 93.25. Kohli has scored fifties in five of these games (three in semis and two in final) and returned unbeaten twice.