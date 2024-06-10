Next Article

Anushka Sharma's rollercoaster of emotions captured during Ind v/s Pak match on Sunday

IND vs PAK: Anushka Sharma's happiness captured on camera

By Isha Sharma 10:20 am Jun 10, 202410:20 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, experienced a wide range of emotions during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday night. Her initial disappointment over the early dismissal of her husband, Kohli, and fellow cricketer Rohit Sharma, eventually turned into joy as India secured a narrow victory by six runs. The match, delayed because of rain, was a tense event for cricket fans worldwide, with Sharma's reactions drawing significant attention.

Viral moments

Sharma's reactions garnered eyeballs, images went viral

The Sultan actor's emotional journey during the match caught the attention of fans and media alike. Images and videos capturing her transition from concern to elation have since gone viral. The actor looked resplendent in a blue-white shirt, accessorized with a watch. Though Sharma has been away from the silver screen since Zero (2018), she is regularly seen in the stands, cheering for her husband.

Twitter Post

A relieved Sharma after India clinched the match

Personal life

Sharma balances cricket matches and motherhood

Sharma may be away from showbiz, but she has utilized this time to focus on her young kids: Vamika and Akaay. The couple has enforced strict privacy rules for their kids, rescuing them from media's glare. Meanwhile, speculation about her return to acting with the Netflix film Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami, continues. There have been no official updates on this project.