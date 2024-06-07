Next Article

Jasprit Bumrah vs Babar Azam in T20Is: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:29 pm Jun 07, 202403:29 pm

What's the story Eyes will be on Babar Azam as Pakistan take on arch-rivals India in Match 19 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York on June 9. The Pakistan skipper recently became the highest run-getter in T20Is. He would be raring to enhance his tally even further. Meanwhile, ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah can challenge Babar early on. Let's decode their rivalry in T20Is.

A solitary meeting in T20Is

Babar and Bumrah have locked horns just once in T20Is before. It was the 2021 T20 WC clash in Dubai as Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets, having chased down 152 in 17.5 overs. Babar, who returned unbeaten on 68(52), smashed Bumrah for 13 runs off 10 balls (1 four). Bumrah claimed 0/22 across three overs in the game.

Babar has struggled against India in T20Is

Barring the 68* in the 2021 T20 WC game, Babar has not even touched the 15-run mark against India in any other T20I. His other scores against the Men in Blue read 10, 14, and 0. Meanwhile, Bumrah has two wickets across three T20Is against Pakistan as his economy rate reads 6.20.

Their stats in powerplay

Though Bumrah came as a one-change bowler in India's opener against Ireland, he might be handed the new ball against the arch-rivals. As per ESPNcricinfo, the pacer boasts 23 T20I wickets in the powerplay overs at an economy of 6.12. 1,535 of Babar's T20I runs have come in the first six overs though his strike rate (117.08) is a bit low in this phase.

Decoding their T20 WC numbers

Babar owns five half-centuries across 14 innings in the T20 WC. He owns 471 runs in the competition at 36.23. His strike rate of 113.22 has been under the scanner. Meanwhile, Bumrah has 13 wickets across 11 outings in the mega tournament while conceding runs at a paltry rate of 6.09.